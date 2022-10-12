Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and Ninth. Magazine Street was later made a part of the stylish address of East Terrace.

The Long house at 35 East Terrace had a large front yard sloping down to the street, and it was one of the largest homes on this section of East Terrace.

He was born in Mount Bethel, Pa., on Oct. 2, 1833, and came to Chattanooga "from a distant city and taking up his place in the community as one that stood for nothing but which he thought was just and right."

For over 50 years, Long was an elder in the Second Presbyterian Church, which was near the foot of Cameron Hill.

He dealt in furniture and undertaking at 210 Market St.

Long only left Cameron Hill when a lingering illness forced him into a sanitarium. He died in 1923 at the age of 90 after living in his adopted city of Chattanooga for 54 years. His funeral service was conducted at Second Presbyterian.

J.M. Smith, E.D. Stevenson and J.G. Wray were among the later occupants of the old Jerry Long place. Wray set up the second floor for a rental.

A photo of the Long house has not yet been located.