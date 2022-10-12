 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and Ninth. Magazine Street was later made a part of the stylish address of East Terrace.

The Long house at 35 East Terrace had a large front yard sloping down to the street, and it was one of the largest homes on this section of East Terrace.

He was born in Mount Bethel, Pa., on Oct. 2, 1833, and came to Chattanooga "from a distant city and taking up his place in the community as one that stood for nothing but which he thought was just and right."

For over 50 years, Long was an elder in the Second Presbyterian Church, which was near the foot of Cameron Hill.

He dealt in furniture and undertaking at 210 Market St.

Long only left Cameron Hill when a lingering illness forced him into a sanitarium. He died in 1923 at the age of 90 after living in his adopted city of Chattanooga for 54 years. His funeral service was conducted at Second Presbyterian.

J.M. Smith, E.D. Stevenson and J.G. Wray were among the later occupants of the old Jerry Long place. Wray set up the second floor for a rental.

A photo of the Long house has not yet been located.


Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

State Comptroller Gives Conditional For Southside Stadium Financial Plan


Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

The state comptroller has given conditional approval for the financial plan for the Southside Stadium plan. Jason Mumpower said key factors were a plan to use Tax Increment Financing funds ... (click for more)



Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and developer Duane Horton said "The Outpost" will be really special. He said the elite golf course designers working on the project "believe it could be a site for a PGA Major." Mr. Horton said, "In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole ... (click for more)

Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Five Over Young Harris

Fifth set tiebreakers have been kind to the Lee volleyball team this season and that streak continued on Tuesday night inside Walker Arena as the Lady Flames outlasted Young Harris in five in a non-conference clash. The Lady Flames held a tight 5-4 lead before going on an 8-0 run to put the game away. Lee would take the match with a 15-8 win in the fifth. "I think we did ... (click for more)


