Police Blotter: McDonald's Employees Who Can't Get Along Won't Work Together Anymore; Overcrowding And Fighting Cause Early Closing At Bar

Thursday, October 13, 2022

A woman told police that while at work at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, another employee engaged in an argument with her and slapped her in the face one time. The other employee said it was a verbal argument only. Police observed video footage of both of them pushing one another one time and they appeared to be mutual combatants. The other employee left the scene while the woman remained at work. The manager on duty agreed that both of them should not be scheduled to work together in the future to prevent any further actions between the two. No primary aggressor was observed.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Street. Police located a stolen Cadillac parked in a driveway. The owner was notified by Dispatch. The vehicle was towed by S&S Towing. The officer printed the vehicle from the outside. Due to the vehicle being locked and the owner having no extra keys, no inventory of the interior was completed.

* * *

A man was reported to be hanging out at the self service car wash at 600 Commercial Lane where reports had been made of coin machines being broken into. Police spoke with the man and asked him for identification. The man remained cooperative the entire duration of the field interview and gave police no issue. He said he just floats around the area and will clean up various business parking lots in the Signal Mountain Road area. Police ran the man for warrants and he came back clear. Police did a quick check of the business to ensure he hadn't broken into the coin machines and then police left the area.

* * *

Police responded to an apartment at 2300 Wilson St. on reports of an open door. The caller told police she was the renter of the apartment and she would be there in five minutes. Police spoke with a man in the apartment who said he had spoken to the caller, who was his niece. He told police that he was staying in the apartment for a few days. The caller arrived on scene and told police that the man was indeed her uncle and it was okay that he was staying there.

* * *

Police observed a woman pacing up and down the 1200 block of E. 3rd Street. Police identified the woman and asked how she was doing and she said that she was fine. Police continued to talk to her and noticed that her participation in the conversation was disjointed as she was talking about unrelated topics. The woman was quite friendly with police and police didn't observe her committing any criminal offense. The officer remembered that he had arrested the woman before because she was obstructing the roadway after receiving several warnings. The woman recognized the officer and said that it won't happen again because she was not drunk.

* * *

An employee of Jenkins Masonry at 5929 Highway 153 told police that at sometime someone broke open their JoBox and stole some power/hand tools and equipment. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police were notified of a man on private property at 7011 Shallowford Road, refusing to leave. Police spoke with the man, who was asleep on the stairs. Police asked the man to leave and he did so without incident.

* * *

A woman called police from 570 I-75 NB saying she was lost. Police located the woman in her van, stopped in the left hand lane. The woman said she was trying to get to 2200 Chattanooga Road in Dalton. Police assisted her with directions on her phone, as well as wrote turn-by-turn directions for her. The woman followed police back to I-75 SB, where she was able to then follow her GPS.

* * *

Police received a call about a white female attempting to get into a gold sedan at the apartments at 1609 Fagan St. Police found the intoxicated woman in the parking lot. The woman said she was staying in town at the apartments with friends. She said she got upset and was going to go home. Police were able to get the woman's friends to take her keys and get her inside for the night.

* * *

Police were flagged down by Waffle House staff at 2024 E. 23rd St. to address a woman inside the business. Per staff request, the woman has officially been trespassed from the Waffle House there, due to her behavior inside the restaurant. 

* * *

Police were notified by anonymous caller of an abandoned Kia behind their residence on
Wilcox Boulevard. Police located the vehicle, which showed not stolen through NCIC. Police made contact with the vehicle owner on Agawela Drive The woman said she was unaware that her vehicle had been taken. Police took the woman's husband to the vehicle, where he took ownership. The vehicle was not entered into NCIC due to the vehicle being located. The woman said the keys were not inside the vehicle, and police observed the steering column to be dismembered.

* * *

Police were in the area of the Blue Light Bar, 43 Station St., around 1:15 a.m. for general crime deterrence and crowd control. While on foot patrol, an officer observed multiple patrons leaving, highly intoxicated. The officer observed three patrons getting carried out by multiple other patrons, due to them being unable to walk or maintain consciousness. Police checked and none of the parties needed any medical assistance. Blue Light Bar had a long line outside of the bar waiting to enter and had patrons on the outside patio area. After the rain set in, all of the outside patrons entered inside the business. Police attempted to check the number of patrons inside the business. An officer went to the front gate/entrance where he was met by staff and security guards. None of them could give the officer a number of people that were inside or at the establishment. Police were directed to the owner in the back of the business, towards the back door. The owner provided police a number of approximately 120 guests inside the establishment. Police observed that the owner was not stationary at the front entrance while other staff and security guards were allowing people to enter, therefore leaving the number in attendance in question. While police were speaking with the owner outside of the back door, a physical altercation took place inside the establishment by the bar area, entering behind the bar where police were speaking with the owner. Police were able to separate the people and deescalate the altercation. After dealing with the altercation, the owner decided to close the bar for the evening. All patrons were escorted out of the venue and the business was shut down for the evening. Police assisted in clearing out the parking lot and ensuring public safety while the patrons were leaving the area. After a majority of the patrons had left the area, the district area officers were able to return into service.


