Multi-Vehicle Accident Involves 2 Police Officers On I-24 Early Thursday Morning

Chattanooga Police responding to an accident involving a semi-truck on I-24 were injured when an SUV collided with their patrol vehicle, striking one officer and entrapping another.

Police were working the accident of the semi-truck at 17940 Interstate 24 WB at 1:19 a.m. on Thursday when an SUV drove around a police patrol vehicle, which had its lights activated.



Police said one officer, who was on foot outside his vehicle, had to jump onto the median to avoid the SUV, however, he was still injured due to the vehicle coming into contact with his leg.



The SUV collided with a police patrol vehicle, totaling it and leaving an officer entrapped.



The Chattanooga Fire Department extracted the patrol officer from the vehicle.



Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.



The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.