 Thursday, October 13, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


New Homes Rising Atop Aetna Mountain After Completion Of River Gorge Drive

Thursday, October 13, 2022

  • Perry Homes - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Perry Homes - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Perry Homes - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Perry Homes - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Boutique Living by Curate - Black Creek - The Pass

  • NuHaven - Black Creek - The Pass

  • Black Creek - The Pass - Boulevard Homes

  • View

  • View

  • View

  • View

  • Top of newly created River Gorge Drive

  • New home

  • More new homes

  • Project manager Andy Stone

  • Gary Chazen


New homes are rising at what Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said will be one of Tennessee's largest mountaintop communities.

 

Developer Gary Chazen at Black Creek in Lookout Valley said some 1,200 homes will eventually be built atop spacious Aetna Mountain that has long been the backdrop to the scenic Black Creek golf course and homes.

 

Local leaders gathered on Thursday to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek.

 

The first phase of mountaintop development, known as "The Pass," is currently under construction and will include 200+ new homes.

Later phases of mountaintop development will include over a thousand more homes, a small commercial village, an inn, a medical office, a fire hall and community amenities.

 

Black Creek’s mountaintop developments are within Chattanooga city limits and are already contributing new tax revenue for public benefit, including Hamilton County Schools. The group also owns land in Marion County, but the development will be in the Hamilton County portion.

 

River Gorge Drive has already added more than $70 million in appraised value – an amount expected to grow significantly in the coming years when 1,000+ more units will be added to the tax rolls, officials said.

 

"The opening of River Gorge Drive will bring a whole new Chattanooga community to life on Aetna Mountain, adding new homes, residents, jobs, and tax revenue within our city limits while preserving the stunning natural beauty of the area," said Mayor Kelly. "Black Creek is a model for blending new development with natural conservation, and I'm excited to see Aetna Mountain grow and thrive in the coming years, for the benefit of all Chattanoogans."

 

“We are excited to share our vision for the future of Black Creek because all Chattanoogans will benefit from future development through increased tax revenue, economic activity, public access, and natural land preservation,” said Andy Stone, managing partner at Black Creek. "The potential for growth in West Chattanooga is enormous, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to have such a positive impact on our community.”

 

Recently, Black Creek donated approximately 300 acres to the Tennessee River Gorge Trust for a new multipurpose public trail network to permanently preserve portions of the mountain for public outdoor recreational use. There will be a trailhead for public access to the miles of trail. The trailhead is off of River Gorge Drive toward the top.

 

The newly-opened River Gorge Drive was described as a remarkable modern mountain road that required considerable innovation. It partially follows the old Civil War road up the mountain. Other portions of that road will be part of the walking trails.

 

Facts on River Gorge Drive: 

 

·        The first modern mountain road in the City of Chattanooga that meets all modern safety standards

·        The first Roller-Compacted Concrete (“RCC”) road on a mountain application. This will reduce maintenance and extend its lifespan.

·        The RCC was placed by a local company: Robert Smith Inc.

·        Road construction was completed by Brown Brothers Inc. of Chattanooga

·        Boulevard design is two roads in one: two lanes with 17 ft. of pavement each (5 ft. bike lane + 12 ft. vehicle lane) divided by a wide median to prevent lane crossover and provide additional green space

·        Breaks in the median every 1,000 ft for emergencies

·        Provides access for water, sewer, gas, and electricity (required a tremendous partnership between all municipal stakeholders)

·        10,000 ft. in total length from the start of boulevard design

·        1,200 ft. of elevation gain

·        Max slope of the road is 14.6%

·        80,000 sq. ft. of Soil Nail walls

·        Max rock cut: 38 ft.

·        60,000 cubic yards of rock excavated

·        300,000 cubic yards of earth moved

 


October 13, 2022

Beloved Teacher, Principal Clara Carpenter Was Part Of Carpenter/French Clan On Prospect Street

October 13, 2022

Police Blotter: McDonald's Employees Who Can't Get Along Won't Work Together Anymore; Overcrowding And Fighting Cause Early Closing At Bar

October 13, 2022

Portable Signs Under Discussion At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; 74th Annual LMS Carnival Set


Chattanooga businessmen Walter Scott French and David T. Carpenter were longtime residents of Cameron Hill. They lived in the large house at 206 Prospect St. (Boynton Terrace) for many years. ... (click for more)

A woman told police that while at work at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, another employee engaged in an argument with her and slapped her in the face one time. The other employee said it was ... (click for more)

Portable signs put up by individuals, which have been appearing around the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn., were under discussion at the October commission meeting. Fire and police Commissioner ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Beloved Teacher, Principal Clara Carpenter Was Part Of Carpenter/French Clan On Prospect Street

Chattanooga businessmen Walter Scott French and David T. Carpenter were longtime residents of Cameron Hill. They lived in the large house at 206 Prospect St. (Boynton Terrace) for many years. French had married into the Carpenter family. French, who headed the Phoenix Foundry Company, was born near McMinnville in 1854. He was the only son of John Hopkins and Lucy Virginia Smith ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: McDonald's Employees Who Can't Get Along Won't Work Together Anymore; Overcrowding And Fighting Cause Early Closing At Bar

A woman told police that while at work at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, another employee engaged in an argument with her and slapped her in the face one time. The other employee said it was a verbal argument only. Police observed video footage of both of them pushing one another one time and they appeared to be mutual combatants. The other employee left the scene while the woman ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful For Ken Wilkerson - And Response

In January of 2011, I was the first family member notified that my beloved grandfather, Don Wamp, had fallen down the stairs of his office in a tragic accident and was en route to Erlanger. When I arrived at the emergency room, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson was waiting. I did not know Ken before that day. But I have never forgotten ... (click for more)

Great Need For Emergency Hospital In This Region

We would like to express sincere gratitude to Parkridge Health System for looking at building an emergency hospital in the Soddy Daisy Harrison Lane area. We live at the far northern tip of Hamilton County and know all to well that a 45 minute to an hours drive to a hospital in downtown Chattanooga can be a matter of life or death. Having a facility like this in place where they ... (click for more)

Sports

Volleyball Mocs Rally To Beat ETSU In Five

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team fell behind 2-0 and completed the three-set comeback in dramatic fashion, downing in-state rival ETSU 3-2 (19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 28-26, 15-11) inside Brooks Gym in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday night during Southern Conference action. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-3 inside SoCon play and ups its overall record to 9-12. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7

Last week I was 6-1 in my picks missing only the South Carolina win at Kentucky. That gives me a six week total of 58-5 for a percentage of 92% chosen correctly. This weekend, Texas A%M, Missouri and South Carolina are idle. Auburn at Ole Miss Brian Harsin's days on the Plains are numbered. The Tigers are very simply a less than mediocre football team and they are facing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors