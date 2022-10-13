Juveniles In Stolen Vehicle Injured In Wreck After They Are Chased By Owner

Three juveniles were injured in a car crash when their stolen car wrecked after being chased by the owner of the vehicle, who was driving another car.

Andre Ballard Jr., 36, has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and failing to exercise due care.

Officers responded on Monday afternoon to a wreck with injuries at the 3100 block of Riverside Drive. It involved a black 2017 Chevy Impala that had been stolen earlier in the day.

Ballard said he had been chasing the vehicle until it ultimately crashed. He said three youths fled on foot. Police located them and found that one - the front passenger - had severe lacerations to his head and face and possible internal injuries. Another - the driver - had minor abrasions to his face and arms. A female in the back seat sustained minor abrasions and likely internal damage to her legs.

They were all taken to Children's Hospital.

The youths said they had been chased by another individual, who rammed them from the rear, which caused them to wreck.

Officers saw a dent and broken grille on the Chrysler that Ballard was driving. They said the same damage was not there earlier in the day when they took a report on the stolen vehicle.

He said he was following them as they went up to 100 mph.

Ballard admitted to bumping into the Impala with his Chrysler while it was in motion when it was passing over the Wilcox Bridge while he was pursuing it.