Leonardo Pascual, 19, Killed In Accident Monday Night In Dayton

A single vehicle accident on Monday night claimed the life of Leonardo Nieves Pascual, 19.

According to Dayton Police Department Traffic Investigator Sgt. Eric Ewton, a Honda Civic driven by Mr. Pascual was negotiating the curve on Able Drive just off Hiwassee Highway (Highway 60) when he lost control of his vehicle and went off a steep embankment.

The car came to rest on the driver’s side. Mr. Pascual was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sgt. Ewton said the accident is still under investigation by his department.

Mr. Pascual lived in Dayton most of his life and was a graduate of Rhea County High School Class of 2021. He played football at Rhea Middle School and Rhea County High School. He was employed at Suburban Manufacturing on the assembly line. He enjoyed playing with his nephews and nieces, swimming, and being outdoors. He attended St. Bridget Catholic Church in Dayton.

He is survived by his mother and father Pablo Nieves Salazar and Silvia Pascual Peña, his two sisters, Rosalba Nieves and Vanessa (Rafael) Lopez, both of Dayton; his brother, Javier Nieves; his maternal grandparents, Juan Pascual Sanchez and Dolores Peña Velasco of Mexico; and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be on Friday, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church with Rev. Father Jim Vick officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rhea Memory Gardens.

