2 People Injured In House Fire With Explosions Saturday Morning

Two people were injured in a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire presented several dangers for Chattanooga firefighters. Just after 8:30 a.m., Green Shift companies were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Maple Street in the Forest Acres area. Fire and smoke were showing from the home and the occupants were outside and accounted for. Two of the residents were transported to the hospital- one with burns and one with smoke inhalation.

The call was made for responding Chattanooga firefighters to conduct defensive operations for safety reasons due to multiple rounds of ammunition cooking off and an explosion from one of the oxygen tanks inside the home.

Crews remained on scene for several hours working to extinguish the fire. The structure is a total loss.

Four adults were displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One pet was located and another is missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

McKamey Animal Center, the American Red Cross, CPD and HCEMS responded, along with CFD Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 4, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Squad 7, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3.