2 People Injured In House Fire With Explosions Saturday Morning

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Two people were injured in a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire presented several dangers for Chattanooga firefighters. Just after 8:30 a.m., Green Shift companies were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Maple Street in the Forest Acres area. Fire and smoke were showing from the home and the occupants were outside and accounted for. Two of the residents were transported to the hospital- one with burns and one with smoke inhalation.

The call was made for responding Chattanooga firefighters to conduct defensive operations for safety reasons due to multiple rounds of ammunition cooking off and an explosion from one of the oxygen tanks inside the home.

Crews remained on scene for several hours working to extinguish the fire. The structure is a total loss.

Four adults were displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One pet was located and another is missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

McKamey Animal Center, the American Red Cross, CPD and HCEMS responded, along with CFD Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 4, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Squad 7, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3. 


October 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Enters Store With Flat Shirt On And Leaves With Bulging Shirt; Woman Of The Night "Kyra" Steals Man's Car

October 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 14, 2022

Colorful New Garden Will Greet Visitors To Lookout Mountain, Ga.


The store manager of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a white male with a white sweatshirt, white shorts and red hair took some items from the store. He said the man came ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACKWELL, RONALD STEVEN 907 GILLESPIE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia was aiming for a “WOW factor” as people enter the city coming up Red Riding Hood Trail. With the redesign of Joe Wilson Park on the corner of Lula Lake, ... (click for more)



The store manager of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a white male with a white sweatshirt, white shorts and red hair took some items from the store. He said the man came in the store around 3:50 p.m. and left around 4:10 p.m. He said he had video footage of the man coming in the store and his shirt was flat and, as he was going to leave, his shirt was bulging

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACKWELL, RONALD STEVEN 907 GILLESPIE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING AGGRAVATED ROBBERY POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY CASCONE, KRYSTAL ANN 2125 REED LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor - And Response

I am shocked and appalled to learn that Rheubin Taylor has been “fired” by the new county mayor. Rheubin has dedicated a significant portion of his professional life in service to Hamilton County and the County Commission. He is knowledgeable and his legal acumen is unquestioned. Persons previous to Rheubin have also had a private practice “on the side” ... (click for more)

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story

Recently, there was a Chattanooga tribute to Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, wife of Richard and mother of two boys, Richard (IV) and Harry. Liza, a 34-year old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, was an avid runner and would often run early before her family and work day started. On Sept. 2 she did not return home from her morning run. Liza was found three days later after ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Win Third Straight With Win Over Citadel

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team returned to Maclellan Gymnasium for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday night and knocked off The Citadel 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 34-32, 25-23) to win its third-straight Southern Conference match. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-3 in SoCon play and 10-12 overall. The Citadel drops to 2-5 in league action and 9-11 overall ... (click for more)

Lee Men Drop 2-0 Contest At Montevallo

Despite outshooting the Montevallo 20-7 the Lee men's soccer team failed to find the back of the net in falling on the road, 2-0 to the Falcons in a key Gulf South Conference battle on Friday evening. The Falcons made the most of their seven shots as they scored one early and one late. Simon Wittmann put the home team on the board in the 17th minute off a pass from Edin Hernandez. ... (click for more)


