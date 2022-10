Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)



BARNES, ALEXIS

105 NORTH BEAUMOUT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BATES, ERICA MONIQUE

2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213346

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BEATTY, ALEXIS LEBRONNA

2976 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BOSTON, RODNEISHA ELYSE

6303 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BREU, KIMBERLIE TARA

7199 GREY HAWK TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD

1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045445

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



BULFIN, JEREMY NEIL

513 A ASHLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



CLARK, ERIC QUINTON

6013 RAMSEY FORGEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, COTI DANIELLE

8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COULTER, DEE A

4022 CORNISHVILLE RD HARRODSBURGE, 40330

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COUSIN, FRED DOSS

399 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COX, ROBERT BRIAN

1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



DAVENPORT, KENRIC LEDELL

1256 GROVE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN

9030 PINE VIEW PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DORE, SAMUEL T

609 E HARPER JOHNSON DR ATHENS, 373033182

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EDMONDS, LATOYA NICOLE

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 314 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSP CANCELLED LI



EVANS, COOPER DYLAN

3636 DAILEY RD CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA

2208 MILNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064126

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREER, ERYKA

7010 MOREVIEW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMPE, MURDOCK PETERSON

2922 FORGOTTEN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERNANDEZ, RAMIRO RODRIGUEZ

4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWJACKSON, ERIC MARLOWE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTJOHNSON, AMANDA MARIE5117 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374102111Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTJOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, TAPREIA YNETTE3120 LAKE PORT DR SNELLVILLE, 30039Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, ANDREW LEEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREJONES, REGINALD WAYNE2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKEY, DANA LAMAR1109 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONMITCHELL, PAUL MICHAEL307 LINER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARNEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 373217212Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARNELSON, HALLIE CRISTE8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETTY, JONATHAN CLOID1801 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)RATLIFF, CONSTANCE M3815 WHITFORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTROBBINSON, STEPHANIE LYNN1307 REESE AVE AUSUSTA, 30926Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSSHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSTANFIELD, TYREESE MIKELL1210 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTATUM, ISIAH727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDROBBERYTORRES, RAYMOND2105 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETURNER, DESMOND LABARR220 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWEBB, LONNIE WADE314 PATRICIA LANE NE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFYONG, LIN6866 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYZHENG, YUN6866 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY