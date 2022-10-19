 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Chattanooga Firm To Share In $500 Million In Federal Funds To Aid In Electric Battery Development

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

 The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), on Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. A Chattanooga firm is among three selected.

The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials.

Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. 

The federal investment will be matched by recipients to leverage a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs, and support President Biden’s national goals for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030 and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. 

“This is truly a remarkable time for manufacturing in America, as President Biden’s Agenda and historic investments supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country.”

Officials said, "Although plug-in EV sales have tripled since President Biden took office, the U.S. depends on foreign sources for many of the processed versions of critical minerals needed to produce electric vehicle batteries. Since coming into office, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken swift action to secure a reliable and sustainable battery supply chain. Today’s grants are a critical next step in that strategy.

"The funded projects announced today include U.S. processing and recycling of critical minerals to support domestic manufacturing. Responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries - such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite - will strengthen the American supply chain, accelerate battery production to meet increased demand, and secure the nation’s economic competitiveness, energy independence, and national security."

Novonix will build a new plant producing 30,000 metric tons per year of graphite for the EV industry to reduce U.S. reliance on importing this key battery component material. The project includes significant involvement with and support for NAM’s local community in Chattanooga. It will directly create 1,400 clean-energy, good-paying jobs while demonstrating our commitment to community engagement, innovative workforce development programming, and active recruitment among traditionally marginalized communities.  

Microvast plans to build a separator facility in Tennessee intended to supply 19 GWh of EV batteries, including to our 2 GWh battery plant in Clarkesville, as well as other cell manufacturers in the United States. The company plans to partner with local governments, universities, and community groups to develop a pipeline for hiring and training workers and will engage these stakeholders to ensure the broader Clarksville community is enhanced. Microvast hopes to hire fresh graduates from the region and support continuing education, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities in the area, to ensure the facility positively impacts the entire region. 

Piedmont Lithium plans to invest approximately $600 million in the development of Tennessee Lithium, drive significant economic activity, and create approximately 120 new, direct jobs. Further, Piedmont plans to partner with local organizations and community stakeholders to support necessary training programs for local employees and contribute to philanthropic and civic efforts in the region. Tennessee is home to a hardworking, talented workforce and a welcoming business climate. The location also features proximity to battery and automotive plants being constructed by prospective customers as well as Piedmont’s corporate headquarters and planned Carolina Lithium project in North Carolina. 


October 19, 2022

Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

October 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

October 19, 2022

Red Bank Recognized For Budgeting Excellence


The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 ... (click for more)

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were ... (click for more)

Finances were involved in most of the discussions and decisions at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night. Finance Director John Alexander was congratulated for being the one responsible ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 with Mrs. Johnson as the main organizer. She remained a leader of the club for many years. Her husband was a bookkeeper for Andrew Muxen's wholesale produce firm, and they lived at 105 Cameron ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Homecoming Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors