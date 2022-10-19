Chattanooga Firm To Share In $500 Million In Federal Funds To Aid In Electric Battery Development

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), on Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. A Chattanooga firm is among three selected.

The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials.

Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.

The federal investment will be matched by recipients to leverage a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs, and support President Biden’s national goals for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030 and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

“This is truly a remarkable time for manufacturing in America, as President Biden’s Agenda and historic investments supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country.”

Officials said, "Although plug-in EV sales have tripled since President Biden took office, the U.S. depends on foreign sources for many of the processed versions of critical minerals needed to produce electric vehicle batteries. Since coming into office, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken swift action to secure a reliable and sustainable battery supply chain. Today’s grants are a critical next step in that strategy. "The funded projects announced today include U.S. processing and recycling of critical minerals to support domestic manufacturing. Responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries - such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite - will strengthen the American supply chain, accelerate battery production to meet increased demand, and secure the nation’s economic competitiveness, energy independence, and national security."

Novonix will build a new plant producing 30,000 metric tons per year of graphite for the EV industry to reduce U.S. reliance on importing this key battery component material. The project includes significant involvement with and support for NAM’s local community in Chattanooga. It will directly create 1,400 clean-energy, good-paying jobs while demonstrating our commitment to community engagement, innovative workforce development programming, and active recruitment among traditionally marginalized communities.

Microvast plans to build a separator facility in Tennessee intended to supply 19 GWh of EV batteries, including to our 2 GWh battery plant in Clarkesville, as well as other cell manufacturers in the United States. The company plans to partner with local governments, universities, and community groups to develop a pipeline for hiring and training workers and will engage these stakeholders to ensure the broader Clarksville community is enhanced. Microvast hopes to hire fresh graduates from the region and support continuing education, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities in the area, to ensure the facility positively impacts the entire region.