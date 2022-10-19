Unoccupied Home On Delashmitt Road In Red Bank Burns On Wednesday Night

Neighbors reported a house fire in Red Bank on Wednesday night.

At 7:40 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded to 5017 Delashmitt Road and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames showing on the back side of the house.

Neighbors reported to fire officials the house was unoccupied.

Red Bank fire officials requested a mutual aid response for additional equipment and manpower to the scene. Dallas Day VFD and Chattanooga FD responded to the scene and Signal Mountain FD stood by at Red Bank’s fire station for any additional emergency calls in their district.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.