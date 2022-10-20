Dodson Family Photos Give Glimpse Into Life On Cameron Hill

Large homes on the East Terrace - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Family group at Boynton Park showing apartments on Cameron Street below built by Wise family - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Mother and daughter at Boynton Park - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Dodson relative came to visit Cameron Hill - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Lola and John L. Dodson with daughter Anna Elizabeth - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Steep steps to large East Terrace home. This is likely the Dodson home at 629 East Terrace. - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Anna Elizabeth and Lola Dodson on Cameron Hill - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Lola Campbell Dodson on a steep bank below the Boynton Park pavilion - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Anna Elizabeth Dodson at a pool at Boynton Park - photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

The John Luther Dodsons were among those who experienced life near the top of Cameron Hill when it was still in its heyday.

Their granddaughter, Sally Reid, passed on several interesting photos from that time period on Cameron Hill.

There are several views taken from Boynton Park at the north end of Cameron Hill that show several of the houses just below on Cameron Street.

Other views were taken along the stylish East Terrace, where the Dodsons lived for about eight years.

John L. Dodson and Lola Campbell were married Dec. 23, 1920, in McMinn County.

By 1927 they were living at 500 Cherry St. in Chattanooga.

The next year they were in a large house on the uphill side of the East Terrace. This house at 629 East Terrace was part of the old Pleasant Street. Across the street was a long row of apartment buildings that show up in some of the photos.

The house was just across from the block where the line of East Terrace mansions began, starting with the stone beauty belonging to builder John Wesley Adams.

The Dodsons remained on the East Terrace until 1936 when they moved to 714 E. 5th St. and then to 835 McCallie Ave.

John L. Dodson was a clerk for Bass druggist and then he worked in substation operation for the Tennessee Electric Power Company.

The Dodson photos were scanned by Sam Hall of Chattanoogahistory.com