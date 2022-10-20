 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 51.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Dodson Family Photos Give Glimpse Into Life On Cameron Hill

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Anna Elizabeth Dodson at a pool at Boynton Park

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Children along East Terrace

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Lola Campbell Dodson on a steep bank below the Boynton Park pavilion

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Two large East Terrace homes

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Anna Elizabeth and Lola Dodson on Cameron Hill

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Line of brick apartments

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Steep steps to large East Terrace home. This is likely the Dodson home at 629 East Terrace.

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • At Boynton Park

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Lola and John L. Dodson with daughter Anna Elizabeth

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Dodson relative came to visit Cameron Hill

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Anna Elizabeth Dodson with doll

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Boynton Park in snow

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Mother and daughter at Boynton Park

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Family group at Boynton Park showing apartments on Cameron Street below built by Wise family

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • House with distinctive porch

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Large homes on the East Terrace

    photo by Courtesy Sally Reid, scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

The John Luther Dodsons were among those who experienced life near the top of Cameron Hill when it was still in its heyday.

Their granddaughter, Sally Reid, passed on several interesting photos from that time period on Cameron Hill.

There are several views taken from Boynton Park at the north end of Cameron Hill that show several of the houses just below on Cameron Street.

Other views were taken along the stylish East Terrace, where the Dodsons lived for about eight years.

John L. Dodson and Lola Campbell were married Dec. 23, 1920, in McMinn County.

By 1927 they were living at 500 Cherry St. in Chattanooga.

The next year they were in a large house on the uphill side of the East Terrace. This house at 629 East Terrace was part of the old Pleasant Street. Across the street was a long row of apartment buildings that show up in some of the photos.

The house was just across from the block where the line of East Terrace mansions began, starting with the stone beauty belonging to builder John Wesley Adams. 

The Dodsons remained on the East Terrace until 1936 when they moved to 714 E. 5th St. and then to 835 McCallie Ave.

John L. Dodson was a clerk for Bass druggist and then he worked in substation operation for the Tennessee Electric Power Company.
 
The Dodson photos were scanned by Sam Hall of Chattanoogahistory.com

 

 

 

