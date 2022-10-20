 Thursday, October 20, 2022 Weather

Issue Of Higher Wrecker Charges Now With The City Council

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The beer board/wrecker board had some remaining questions for the wrecker business spokesperson Mark Shackleford about revisions to the city’s wrecker code. Board member Cynthia Coleman said previously all materials needed when wreckers responded to a crash, plus the cost of removing oil dry, was included in the price given to the customer. In the proposed amendments, the cost for the material and service would be additional. Mr. Shackleford responded that those things have a cost in time and materials and that the proposed amended charges would cover those expenses for tow truck companies.

Additionally, he said not all wrecks require the use of the oil spill so those customers would not have that charge on their bills.

 

Another item that Vince Butler would like to see included in the amended rules is for the towing companies to provide a way customers can pay them with a credit card or other electronic payment. He said with the increased rates, some people may not be able to afford to get their cars back if they are towed.

 

Mr. Shackleford responded that the towing companies do not want to accept cards that have the chance of being stolen or invalid from certain people. The towing companies often end up with cars they do not want when people are unable to pay, but selling them for parts does not cover their costs, he said.

 

The proposed changes to the wrecker code are now in the hands of the Chattanooga City Council that had asked the wrecker board to make recommendations. The final decisions will be from the council.


The beer board/wrecker board had some remaining questions for the wrecker business spokesperson Mark Shackleford about revisions to the city’s wrecker code. Board member Cynthia Coleman said ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised on Thursday, that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by ... (click for more)

A woman on West Avenue told police a man there had been drinking and became rowdy, which woke up their young daughter. She said she just wanted him gone for the night. Another man was also there ... (click for more)



A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised on Thursday, that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person. The SRD proceeded to search the student ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Political Firings Of County Employees - And Response

Hamilton County Commissioners, thank you for enacting a new civil service umbrella for the county government employees. Your collective response to age discrimination and the hostile work environment created in the firing of county attorney Rheubin Taylor is pure brilliance. The civil service board will help protect county government employees from political firings and being cheated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Not? UT No. 1

“It doesn’t feel like an ‘anything can happen’ season until Alabama loses,” Chris Vannini of The Athletic.com wrote on Monday, and then one of the best college football minds in the country doubled down, placing Tennessee as the top team in the country in his weekly ranking of all 131 Div. 1 teams. Really. This guy picks the Tennessee Vols as the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Horston Talking National Championship; Post Play Could Be Weak Link For Men's Team

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston expressed the desire to win a national championship this week. For a change, the Lady Vols senior guard’s wish was fueled more by present circumstances than the program’s history. Tennessee is ranked fifth in the first Associated Press top 25 poll of the women’s basketball season. The team was picked to finish second in the conference behind defending ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Homecoming Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)


