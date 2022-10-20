Issue Of Higher Wrecker Charges Now With The City Council

The beer board/wrecker board had some remaining questions for the wrecker business spokesperson Mark Shackleford about revisions to the city’s wrecker code. Board member Cynthia Coleman said previously all materials needed when wreckers responded to a crash, plus the cost of removing oil dry, was included in the price given to the customer. In the proposed amendments, the cost for the material and service would be additional. Mr. Shackleford responded that those things have a cost in time and materials and that the proposed amended charges would cover those expenses for tow truck companies.

Additionally, he said not all wrecks require the use of the oil spill so those customers would not have that charge on their bills.

Another item that Vince Butler would like to see included in the amended rules is for the towing companies to provide a way customers can pay them with a credit card or other electronic payment. He said with the increased rates, some people may not be able to afford to get their cars back if they are towed.

Mr. Shackleford responded that the towing companies do not want to accept cards that have the chance of being stolen or invalid from certain people. The towing companies often end up with cars they do not want when people are unable to pay, but selling them for parts does not cover their costs, he said.

The proposed changes to the wrecker code are now in the hands of the Chattanooga City Council that had asked the wrecker board to make recommendations. The final decisions will be from the council.