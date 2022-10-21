Police Blotter: Woman Says She Was Overcharged For Energy Drinks; Man Asks Store Employee For A Hug, But It Was More Affectionate Than He Wanted

A woman told she bought 4 NAS energy drinks at the Circle K on Brainerd Road. She said she then received information saying her credit card was charged $54. The woman wanted this report to show to her credit card company to try and get a refund.



An employee at Enhabit Home Health, 6025 Lee Hwy., told police that at some time, someone stole a wheel and tire off one of the company vehicles.

A woman told police someone damaged her vehicle overnight while parked on Fagan Street. She said the damage was to the passenger rear door, which had a dent and scratch in it.

While walking back to his car after responding to the Blue Light on Station Street, an officer noticed a woman's wallet in the gravel parking lot. The woman's wallet was taken to Property for safe keeping.

A woman told police someone took one of her checks from the mailbox at the Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road, and then changed who the check was made out to and the amount. The person used the name "Christopher Ramirez" and changed the check from $100 to $2,500. The woman's bank was able to cancel the transaction before the person obtained any money. The woman has also made a report with the Postal Inspector's office.

A woman on Sylvan Avenue told police there was a suspicious woman sitting in a Silver PT Cruise outside of her home. Police spoke to the woman in the car, who said she had just finished work and was waiting on her fiance' (the caller) to come home. Police discovered the two are currently in a disagreement and the woman in the car left the residence to return to her home downtown.

While at Dealer's Auto Auction, 2120 Stein Dr., attending K9 training, police were flagged down by an employee of the business that wanted to hand over a gun that was located inside a vehicle that was obtained by the company. There was no owner/vehicle information. Police checked the SCCY CPX-1 9mm semi auto pistol on Info and it came back not stolen with no owner information found. The firearm was turned into Property as found.

Police were informed there were vehicle's playing loud music in the parking lot of Sandy's Mini Market, 2407 Glass St., and there was an excessive amount of vehicles in the parking lot and multiple improperly parked vehicles. Police spoke to the manager of Austin's Sports Bar and informed her that she is to tell the people in her club that if they're parked in Sandy's Mini

Market that are to leave immediately and park elsewhere. Police cleared the parking lot and informed the manager to have the volume of the music lowered and to keep an eye on where her customers park.

Police were called to a residence on Veterans Way in regards to a delayed disorder. A woman told police that her neighbors to the south of her have been parking in front of her mail box and thus preventing the postal service from delivering her mail to her. She said this has been forcing her mail to not be delivered. The woman said she attempted to make contact with the neighbors and address the issue, but this apparently led to a disorder. Police made contact with a resident in the neighbor's house and explained the issue. That person said she would relay this message to the property owner.

A woman on Jackson Street told police she was still being harassed by another woman on a social media app. She said the other woman on this app was posting information about her home address, vehicle, where she works and her court history. Police explained to the woman hat

all of that information is public knowledge. The information provided has already been reported in other reports.

While conducting a security check at the Bayberry Apartments, police observed a man sitting on the steps of the apartment building. There is a posted sign which clearly states, No Loitering, No Trespassing, No Soliciting adjacent to where the man was sitting. Police asked the man if he lived at the apartments and he said no. Minutes later, he went back to the apartment building and entered an apartment.

A suspicious white male was reported at the Raceway, 5455 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with the man and he said an employee working at the Raceway was inappropriate when he asked for a

hug. He told police the employee did give him a hug, but the employee was more affectionate than

he felt was acceptable. The man wanted to make a report, but does not want to press charges.