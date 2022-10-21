Judge Statom Keeps $500,000 Bond In Case In Which Motorcyclist Fled Scene Of Wreck Where His Girlfriend Died

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom, after hearing proof at a preliminary hearing, has kept a $500,000 bond for a motorcyclist who wrecked and left his dead girlfriend at the scene.

Judge Statom again said that there must be a hearing before Neil Peter Meyer makes bond.

Kristie Leigh Hudson, 36, died in the wreck on Fairview Road on Sept. 10.

Traffic officer Steven York said a passerby had spotted the body of Ms. Hudson lying in a yard at 5346 Fairview.

He said he went to the scene and found two motorcycle helmets, but no motorcycle.

The officer said there were tire marks in the yard that were later matched to a Dodge Ram pickup truck owned by Meyer. He said the body of the victim had been moved from the location of the wreck.

Officer York said it was rainy that day and Meyer was not able to negotiate a curve. One factor is that the rear tire was bald, it was stated.

The witness said the motorcycle hit a guardrail and Ms. Hudson was ejected 36 feet before being moved. He said she had a severe leg laceration, but the medical examiner said she died from a broken neck.

He said it was learned that Meyer then went to the residence of Ms. Hudson two and a half miles away. He said there is video showing him arriving and then leaving in the Ram pickup truck. The Harley Davidson involved in the wreck was found at a nearby cul de sac.

Meyer was later apprehended at Morristown, Tn. Officer York said he saw Meyer briefly there and noticed he had road rash on his leg. There were blood and grass stains on the clothes he was wearing.

Traffic investigator Joe Warren said he had to inform the three children of Ms. Hudson about her death. He said, "I told them that their mother had passed." He said they had no relatives here, and a grandmother was called to come be with them.

He said Meyer sent a text to the 16-year-old daughter of Ms. Hudson, saying he "admitted to blacking out and not sure what happened." He said he "hit his head so hard and didn't remember much." He said he "tried to pick her up, but his legs, lungs, abs, ribs were smashed and he so sorry the road was wet and had no traction."