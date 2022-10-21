Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



PUBLIC HEARING - Westside Evolves Plan



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS



a. MR-2022-0179 David Hudson for Noon 715 Market Eat, LLC c/o Todd Kimling (Abandonment).

An ordinance closing and abandoning a pedestrian easement on property located at 715 Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022, 09-27-2022, 10-11-2022)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Quitclaim Deeds conveying six (6) certain or certain combinations of parcels, in substantially the form attached, to the approved highest bidders on jointly-owned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired through previous delinquent tax sales.d. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Deferred from 10-11-2022)A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Alternate Version)ITe. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-17-008-101 for professional services associated with Transit Signal Prioritization and Accessibility, for surveying of seven (7) signalized intersections of the project, for an increased amount of $109,900.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $1,529,900.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to enter into a service agreement with Novoaglobal for traffic infraction detection/photo enforcement programs for a five (5) year term beginning November 11, 2022, and ending November 10, 2027.MAYOR’S OFFICEg. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31342 confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marvin Brewster to the Board of Electrical Examiners, for a term beginning October 19, 2022, and ending October 18, 2026.PARKS & OUTDOORSh. A resolution for the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award of $200,000.00 from the Lyndhurst Foundation for the architectural and landscape improvements to the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Building.PUBLIC WORKSi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Garney Companies, Inc. of Nashville, TN, for Contract W-12-026-203, Dupont Pump Station and Basin Improvements – Phase 2 Contract “B”, to reconcile the current contract for railroad crossing flagman requirements, realignment of utilities, and additional bypass pumping, for an increase in the amount of $442,012.98, for a revised contract amount of $4,758,532.98, authorizing a new contingency in the amount of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $4,858,532.96. (District 2)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment to all purchase orders for Vendor No. 867412, Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. to WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. relative to the following Purchase Orders: (1) On-Call blanket contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services Contract No. E-20-011-401, Purchase Order Nos. 559785, 559785-1, 550376-2, and 550376-3; (2) Transportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), Contract No. T-20-007, Purchase Order No. 557783; (3) Professional Services, Wastewater Capital Improvements, Contract No. W-18-001, Purchase Order No. 550376; Pump Station Improvements – Hixson 2 Purchase Order No. 550376-2; Lookout Creek Sewer Basin Master Plan, Purchase Order No. 550376-3; and Modeling and Flood Plain, Contract No. S-20-004-101, Purchase Order No. 561264.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. W-22-006-201, Sanitary Sewer Install and Repair Blanket Contract for Wastewater, for year one (1) of four (4) to Talley Construction Company of Rossville, GA, for use by all departments, for the annual amount of $2 million.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-22-019-201, City Council Chamber modifications, to John Bryan Construction, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $94,362.00, with a $10,500.00 contingency, for a total amount of $104,862.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022, 09-27-2022, 10-11-2022)6. Ordinances - First Reading:EQUITY & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by creating a new Article XII, to establish the Department of Equity and Community Engagement and eliminating the Office of Multicultural Affairs.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 4701 Divine Avenue for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel Nos. 136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the Avondale Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 2302 Ocoee Street for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of Tax Parcel No. 066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, TN, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term.COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to accept an award of American Rescue Plan funds to finance a home repair program in partnership with internal city departments, established non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders, in accordance with the goals and objectives as stated in the grant application, and home repair program will be administered internally by the Neighborhood Services Division, in the amount of $500,000.00.ITe. A resolution authorizing the Department of Technology Services to accept the FY22 Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), for “an end-to-end decision support system for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management” project, for an amount not to exceed $4,577,721.00.PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith and Associates, Inc. (RSA) for professional services relative to Contract No. O-22-001, Chattanooga Skatepark, for an amount not to exceed $232,500.00. (District 7)PLANNINGg. A resolution adopting Westside Evolves, a plan establishing a roadmap for equitable, sustainable, and holistic revitalization of the community and the families who live there.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.