Police Say Man Robs Man Who He Says Owed Him Money

Wayne LaJuan Dews, 21, of 4503 Fagan St., #B, has been arrested for robbing a man he said owed him money..Police were notified at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 that a man was robbed at 810 E. 10th St. The victim said he knew the robber, Dews, and said he had a witness with video showing the robbery, which occurred at the rear of his house. Police watched the video, which showed Dews taking the victim's wallet from his front pocket while he was on the ground.The victim told police he had been sleeping for two days on the front porch of a residence on 10th Street where his niece lived. He said while he was sleeping, Dews came on the porch and told him that he owed him money. He said Dews then pulled a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at his head and said, "I want my money."The victim said he told Dews he would give him some money, so Dews put his handgun back into his pocket and turned around.The victim said he then went into the house and locked the front door. He said he then looked out the window and saw Dews take his red suitcase with his property and put it into a red Chevy Sonic that he was driving, and take off.He said Dews returned a short time later, and the victim's niece told him he better go out the back door. He said his niece unlocked the back door and he exited the house. He said Dews then came around the house and caught him at the rear of the residence. He said Dews assaulted him, punching him and kicking him. He said Dews removed his wallet from his pocket while he was on the ground, as the video showed. He said Dews then left in the red Sonic.Police observed the victim's face to be swollen and bruised, with abrasions on the back of his head. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.Dews, who has four pending felony cases, was charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.