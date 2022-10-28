Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARLEDGE, WENDY MICHELLE

260 HAMBRIGHT RD RELIANCE, 37369

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERRY, BRENDA MICHELLE

7763 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BYRD, CHRISTIAN

9004 WELLTHOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 373793340

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUM, KEITH LEE

980 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, CRISTY ANN

210 MILLER STREET DAYTON, 373217316

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK

1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GOODWIN, WESLEY KEITH

564 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GREEN, BRIANNA A

4517 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 374045625

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GREER, BRYANT400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $500POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYHICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (PAROLE VIOLATION)VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER (PAROLE VIOLATION)HURST, JUSTIN ANDREWHOMELESS ALBANY, 317012240Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTHUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK2612 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA3995 PINE VALLEY PLACE LOGANVILLE, 30052Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, TAMIKA SHUNTA829 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, COURTNEY MARIE3715 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121525Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKENNEDY, VINCENT5017 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLANCASTER, DAISHAWNA6 BRAGG CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30749Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LANGER, JOSEPH AARON1007 PAYNE LN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEVERETT, NATHANIEL V603 CLARK ST ATHENS, 373033107Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, JARED DANA109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOPEZ, DELWIN CAMACHO3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FORFEITURE CAPIASRESISTING ARREST FORFEITURE CAPIASMCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY323 YORKSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151307Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PARRIS, JASON NICHOLAS236 HAWKINS DR OCOEE, 37361Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTPHELPS, ARTIS JR2305 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063530Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUANO-GONZALEZ, FAUSTINO ISAI6610 NORTH TEACHER AVE TAMPA, 33604Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAGROVES, FELICIA E153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 373875204Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHELTON, JAMES MAURICE MILLER121 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY3911 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN7133 HOLLANDLN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGSTAMPER, CODY DEWAUN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/ PVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHESTEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS4703 HIXSON PIKE HOMELESS CAMP CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGROHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS63 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

