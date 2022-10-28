Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARLEDGE, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BERRY, BRENDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BYRD, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUM, KEITH LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, CRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GABRIEL RAMERIZ, MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GOODWIN, WESLEY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GREEN, BRIANNA A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREER, BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (PAROLE VIOLATION)
- VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER (PAROLE VIOLATION)
|
|HURST, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, TAMIKA SHUNTA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KENNEDY, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOPEZ, DELWIN CAMACHO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FORFEITURE CAPIAS
- RESISTING ARREST FORFEITURE CAPIAS
|
|MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PARRIS, JASON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PHELPS, ARTIS JR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|RUANO-GONZALEZ, FAUSTINO ISAI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHELTON, JAMES MAURICE MILLER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, KIRK C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
- GAMBLING
|
|STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/ P
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGRO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|