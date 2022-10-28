 Friday, October 28, 2022 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, October 28, 2022

ARLEDGE, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERRY, BRENDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BYRD, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUM, KEITH LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, CRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GABRIEL RAMERIZ, MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GOODWIN, WESLEY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GREEN, BRIANNA A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREER, BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (PAROLE VIOLATION)
  • VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER (PAROLE VIOLATION)
HURST, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, TAMIKA SHUNTA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KENNEDY, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ, DELWIN CAMACHO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FORFEITURE CAPIAS
  • RESISTING ARREST FORFEITURE CAPIAS
MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MICHAEL, TAMMY GAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PARRIS, JASON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
PHELPS, ARTIS JR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RUANO-GONZALEZ, FAUSTINO ISAI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELTON, JAMES MAURICE MILLER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELTON, KIRK C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
  • GAMBLING
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/ P
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGRO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


Parkridge Hospital East currently uses the 9000 block of Peck Drive in East Ridge for the ambulance drop off. The hospital requested that the city of East Ridge abandon that 50 feet by 362 feet

A person was stabbed on Angela Drive early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 3:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Angela Drive. Upon arrival, police made

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Approval Given On Land For Ambulance Drop-Off For Parkridge East In East Ridge

Parkridge Hospital East currently uses the 9000 block of Peck Drive in East Ridge for the ambulance drop off. The hospital requested that the city of East Ridge abandon that 50 feet by 362 feet length of the road to ensure access to the hospital in the future. The request was recommended by the city's planning commission and a public hearing took place Oct. 13 at a city council

Person Stabbed On Angela Drive; Suspect Is Arrested

A person was stabbed on Angela Drive early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 3:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Angela Drive. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim and secured the scene. At this time, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have a

Parkridge CEO Thanks Soddy Daisy

Keep Our Job Safe, Vote Yes On Amendment 1

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Working To Find 5 Starters

Randy Smith: SEC Pics Week 9

