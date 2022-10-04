 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Weather

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of the East Terrace since it was nearby and headed generally in the same direction.

McQuade may have seen more of the insides of the many interesting Cameron Hill homes since he was always working on a defective sink or a clogged toilet.

His parents were Michael and Margaret McQuade, who came to the U.S. from Ireland in 1845. The family was at Nashville when Harry McQuade was born. The mother died in 1857 and the father in 1862. Harry McQuade married L. Chedville in 1868. She was a native of France, who had lived at Louisville.

McQuade served an apprenticeship in Nashville with the Henderson Bros. plumbing firm. He came to Chattanooga in 1870 and was connected with the Lookout Water Works for 11 years. In 1881, he went into business with T.S. Wilcox and their business "grew to large proportions."

McQuade was one of the original founders of The Lookouts volunteer fire department, and he served as assistant chief. He had been the torchbearer for the Nashville Fire Department at the time he left the capital city.

He served on the city Board of Aldermen, representing the Third Ward, which included Cameron Hill.

The family included two daughters and two sons, though one of the boys died. The son, Harry T. McQuade, joined him in the business.

The McQuades were living at 31 Magazine "2 north of 9th" by 1881. At one time, Joseph L. Garnier, a plumbing employee, lived with them there as did his sister-in-law, Mary Chedville, widow of Joseph Chedville.

By 1909, the McQuades had moved to 508 Georgia Ave. They soon moved to 118 (418) McCallie Ave. Mrs. R.E. Branch was residing in the McQuades' longtime home on Cameron Hill. The next year, William L. Crump, manager of the Rem Typewriter Company, moved in. Later occupants included Miss Elizabeth Kennedy, G.A. Carter and F.D. Bell. The later occupants often rented out the second floor as a separate unit. 


