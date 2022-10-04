 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Say Daquan Mason Was Caught On Video In Gun Battle On S. Lyerly St.; He Is Arrested For Sept. 25 Murder Of Roger Bell

Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Dequan Mason
Dequan Mason
Chattanooga Police on Monday obtained warrants against 19-year-old Daquan Mason in connection with the shooting death of Roger Bell, 32. Police say they have video showing Mason in a gunbattle with two other men.
 
Mason has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment. He was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
 
On Sept. 25 at 10:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of S. Lyerly Street. Police were notified of multiple calls of shots fired.
 
Upon arrival, police observed an unoccupied yellow Dodge Charge with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side. Multiple shell casings were in the roadway.
 
Approximately one hour later, a 24-year-old man walked into Erlanger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
 
At 3:15 a.m., Roger Bell was found dead at 2404 E. 12th St. He had been shot in the back.
 
Police said the video showed Mason firing at the two men. Bell returned fire, then he ran across a front yard and south on S. Lyerly St. Police said he was shot once in the back as he tried to flee.
 
Police said Mason is seen shooting wildly toward a house and front yard, then firing more shots as he ran south on Lyerly Street.
 
Mason was taken in for questioning and he admitting being at the scene and firing the first shot, it was stated.

 


