 Thursday, October 6, 2022 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


$500,000 Bond Set In Vehicular Homicide Case In Which Morristown Man Left Dead Girlfriend Behind After Motorcycle Wreck

Thursday, October 6, 2022
Neil Myers stands in front of Judge Statom as CPD Officer Steve York testifies in the vehicular homicide case
Neil Myers stands in front of Judge Statom as CPD Officer Steve York testifies in the vehicular homicide case
General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom on Thursday set a $500,000 bond along with a $1,500 bond on failure to render aid on a vehicular homicide case that happened in September.

 

Police said Neil Peter Meyer, 36, was driving a motorcycle with his girlfriend as a passenger when he hit a guardrail and wrecked. He then left the scene.

 

Killed was 39-year-old Kristie Leigh Hudson, of nearby Harbor View Drive.

Police said she had been dragged about 50 feet on the motorcycle.

 

Police said Meyer went back to the residence at Hidden Harbor where he met her children, ages 16, 14 and 7. Meyer ran into the house, then soon left in a Dodge Ram.

 

Meyer sent a text to the 16-year-old, saying he "admitted to blacking out and not sure what happened." He said he "hit his head so hard and didn't remember much." He said he "tried to pick her up, but his legs, lungs, abs, ribs were smashed and he so sorry the road was wet and had no traction."

 

A damaged motorcycle helmet was found at a cul de sac near the woman's home.

 

Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division responded to the call in the 5300 block of Fairview Road. According to the affidavit filed by traffic investigator Steven York, a motorist spotted the victim lying in the front yard of the residence. Upon checking her he discovered that she was deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.
 
Investigators found a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the scene along with two helmets. No other person was at the scene than the deceased.

 

Meyer was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, tampering with evidence and violation of the registration law in connection with the crash. Hamilton County magistrates had signed warrants and Meyer was picked up in Hamblen County. They already assigned a $50,000 bond on the tampering with evidence.


Meyer was located in Morristown and was later transported to the Hamilton County Jail from there.

In the bond hearing held Thursday, Officer York testified that his investigation had found out that Meyer was originally from California and moved to Tennessee. While in California he was part of the 5 Diamonds Motorcycle Gang, the officer said.
 
Assistant District Attorney General James Pulido pointed out to Judge Statom that Meyer had previous DUI history in California along with some drug charges.
 
Judge Statom set conditions with the bond that a hearing must be held prior to the bond being made to determine where the funds came from and that upon release he would be on pre-trial probation and wear an ankle monitor.
 
Oct. 18 has been set for the preliminary hearing date
Neil Peter Meyer
Neil Peter Meyer

October 6, 2022

Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

October 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

October 6, 2022

Man Who Bought Gun From "Little Kid" Sentenced To 20 Months In Federal Prison


The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled ... (click for more)

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller ... (click for more)

A man who said he brought a gun he was not suppose to possess from "a little kid - 10 or 12" has been sentenced to serve 20 months in federal prison. Devin Lawon Brown, 23, appeared before ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled in a big house at 309 West Sixth St. that was home to a host of Deweeses. They were sons of Thomas and Wilhelmina Pennypacker Dewees. The father was a native of Pennsylvania and the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller black male with dreadlocks and a patchy beard said his items were gone and asked to look through the woman’s stuff. She agreed and the man then found his backpack. He then started to search ... (click for more)

Opinion

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors