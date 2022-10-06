$500,000 Bond Set In Vehicular Homicide Case In Which Morristown Man Left Dead Girlfriend Behind After Motorcycle Wreck

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom on Thursday set a $500,000 bond along with a $1,500 bond on failure to render aid on a vehicular homicide case that happened in September.

Police said Neil Peter Meyer, 36, was driving a motorcycle with his girlfriend as a passenger when he hit a guardrail and wrecked. He then left the scene.

Killed was 39-year-old Kristie Leigh Hudson, of nearby Harbor View Drive.

Police said she had been dragged about 50 feet on the motorcycle.

Police said Meyer went back to the residence at Hidden Harbor where he met her children, ages 16, 14 and 7. Meyer ran into the house, then soon left in a Dodge Ram.

Meyer sent a text to the 16-year-old, saying he "admitted to blacking out and not sure what happened." He said he "hit his head so hard and didn't remember much." He said he "tried to pick her up, but his legs, lungs, abs, ribs were smashed and he so sorry the road was wet and had no traction."

A damaged motorcycle helmet was found at a cul de sac near the woman's home.

Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division responded to the call in the 5300 block of Fairview Road. According to the affidavit filed by traffic investigator Steven York, a motorist spotted the victim lying in the front yard of the residence. Upon checking her he discovered that she was deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators found a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the scene along with two helmets. No other person was at the scene than the deceased.

Meyer was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, tampering with evidence and violation of the registration law in connection with the crash. Hamilton County magistrates had signed warrants and Meyer was picked up in Hamblen County. They already assigned a $50,000 bond on the tampering with evidence.







Meyer was located in Morristown and was later transported to the Hamilton County Jail from there.







In the bond hearing held Thursday, Officer York testified that his investigation had found out that Meyer was originally from California and moved to Tennessee. While in California he was part of the 5 Diamonds Motorcycle Gang, the officer said.

Assistant District Attorney General James Pulido pointed out to Judge Statom that Meyer had previous DUI history in California along with some drug charges.

Judge Statom set conditions with the bond that a hearing must be held prior to the bond being made to determine where the funds came from and that upon release he would be on pre-trial probation and wear an ankle monitor.