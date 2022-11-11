I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator

The I-75 bridge at Exit 11 will be renamed to honor the late State Rep. Mike Carter next Friday (Nov. 18) at 11:30 a.m.



The dedication will be led by State Rep. Greg Vital who currently holds Rep. Carter’s former District 29 seat. Rep. Vital introduced the legislation to rename the bridge after the late Rep. Carter which was unanimously passed by the Transportation Committee as a part of the Transportation Omnibus Bill.

Section 33 of the Omnibus Transportation Bill “designates a bridge on Interstate 75 spanning State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Hamilton County as the “State Representative Mike Carter Memorial Bridge” and directs TDOT to erect suitable signs.”

Rep. Vital will be joined by State Senator Bo Watson (R-TN-11), the Carter family, members of the Hamilton County delegation, and other local elected officials in Hamilton County.

Officials said, "All who wish are invited to attend the unveiling of the new interchange signs to celebrate the legacy which Rep. Carter left behind.

"Rep. Carter, who served as a Hamilton County General Sessions Court judge from 1997 to 2005, graduated from Ooltewah High School before earning his B.S. in Pre-Law at Middle Tennessee State University in 1975, and completing his J.D. at the University of Memphis in 1978.

"Heavily involved in Republican politics and county government for many years, Rep. Carter served as Special Assistant to Mayor Claude Ramsey, and was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2012, serving until his passing in 2021, where he chaired the Civil Justice Committee.

"As state representative, Mike Carter led many fights in Tennessee - most notably, the effort to end forced annexation, and the effort to end fuel emissions testing, both with the assistance of Senator Bo Watson in the State Senate."