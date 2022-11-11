Latest Headlines

I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator

  • Friday, November 11, 2022
Mike Carter
Mike Carter

The I-75 bridge at Exit 11 will be renamed to honor the late State Rep. Mike Carter next Friday (Nov. 18) at 11:30 a.m.

The dedication will be led by State Rep. Greg Vital who currently holds Rep. Carter’s former District 29 seat. Rep. Vital introduced the legislation to rename the bridge after the late Rep. Carter which was unanimously passed by the Transportation Committee as a part of the Transportation Omnibus Bill.

Section 33 of the Omnibus Transportation Bill “designates a bridge on Interstate 75 spanning State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Hamilton County as the “State Representative Mike Carter Memorial Bridge” and directs TDOT to erect suitable signs.”

Rep. Vital will be joined by State Senator Bo Watson (R-TN-11), the Carter family, members of the Hamilton County delegation, and other local elected officials in Hamilton County.

Officials said, "All who wish are invited to attend the unveiling of the new interchange signs to celebrate the legacy which Rep. Carter left behind.

"Rep. Carter, who served as a Hamilton County General Sessions Court judge from 1997 to 2005, graduated from Ooltewah High School before earning his B.S. in Pre-Law at Middle Tennessee State University in 1975, and completing his J.D. at the University of Memphis in 1978.

"Heavily involved in Republican politics and county government for many years, Rep. Carter served as Special Assistant to Mayor Claude Ramsey, and was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2012, serving until his passing in 2021, where he chaired the Civil Justice Committee.

"As state representative, Mike Carter led many fights in Tennessee - most notably, the effort to end forced annexation, and the effort to end fuel emissions testing, both with the assistance of Senator Bo Watson in the State Senate."

Latest Headlines
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Breaking News
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
  • 11/11/2022

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s mayor, David Bennett, told the council members that it is exciting to see all the activity that is happening at the new city hall building. He said more events are ... more

Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
  • 11/11/2022

Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry accepted the Tennessee Champion Tree Award at the Tennessee Urban Forestry Conference, for a 94-foot-tall Virginia Pine located in the heart of Red Bank. The massive ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
  • 11/10/2022
Chris Dorsey Resigns As East Ridge City Manager
Chris Dorsey Resigns As East Ridge City Manager
  • 11/10/2022
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolutions To Move New Baseball Stadium Forward
  • 11/10/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • 11/10/2022
Mocs Roll Past Oakland City, 93-49, In Home Opener
  • 11/10/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/11/2022
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
  • 11/11/2022
UTC Runners Travel To NCAA South Region Championship Friday
  • 11/10/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park To Hold Remembrance Services On Dec. 3
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
VIDEO: Asian Lantern Festival At The Chattanooga Zoo
  • 11/11/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
  • 11/11/2022
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
  • 11/11/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
  • 11/10/2022
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
  • 11/10/2022
Inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour Comes Home To Campus
  • 11/10/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter On Monday
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
John R. Griffin
John R. Griffin
  • 11/11/2022
Clayton L. Adkins
Clayton L. Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Charles William “Bill” Ward
Charles William “Bill” Ward
  • 11/10/2022
Area Obituaries
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
  • 11/10/2022
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022