Man Robbed At Gunpoint At 5600 Block Of Brainerd Road

Chattanooga Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road on Friday night.

At 7:08 p.m., police responded to a robbery of a person. Police were notified of a man being held at gunpoint, his items taken, and the suspects fleeing the scene.

T he victim was transported to a local hospital.

The complete details of the robbery have yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

The 5600 block includes the Eastgate Town Centre.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).