Police Blotter: Woman In Pink Scaring Pizza Patrons With Taser; Woman Upset She Is Still Treated As Visitor At Her Apartments

An anonymous caller reported a white female with red hair wearing a pink shirt was triggering a taser in front of the Mellow Mushroom at 205 Broad St. The caller said this was causing customers to become alarmed. Police located and identified that woman outside the establishment. She admitted to showing the taser to a friend and discharging it once. Police told her to keep the taser hidden and quit discharging it. Police ran her for wants and warrants and found none. The woman told police her address is on E. 11th Street, but her ID said she is from Georgia.



* * *

A man told police someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at Gusto Art, 1150 Carter St., between 2 p.m. the day before and 3:40 p.m. that day. He said he was not

sure if there was any video surveillance.

* * *



A woman on 5th Avenue told police she is being harassed with (un-wanted) phone calls from different persons who are currently in Silverdale. She said said her ex-boyfriend is currently

locked up and is using others to get messages to her. She said there is a TPO in place until January 2023, and that was confirmed by Dispatch. She said she is going to contact Silverdale and make a complaint in hopes of stopping these calls from happening. At this time, police are unable to proceed with a warrant.

* * *

The acting manager at Roll One Smoke Shop, 714 Central Ave., reported a man who was intoxicated and harassing customers. Police located a man there who smelled heavily of an odor consistent with that of an alcoholic beverage. Police also observed that the man had an obvious unsteady gait and was unable to stand straight without swaying left or right. The manager told police that he wanted the man removed from the property and trespassed. Police informed the man that he

was not to return, due to being trespassed. Police then transported the man, per his request, to a residence on Old Ringgold Road, without incident.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at a business at 2230 Polymer Dr. The clerk in the store told police a black female and a young black male were concealing items on their person. The clerk said he did not know what was taken. The clerk told police they would have to watch the video when the manager comes in.

* * *

Police saw a woman trespassing at the St. Phillip Lutheran Church, 51 W 25th St. Police informed her she was trespassing and she agreed to walk off of the property.

* * *

Police witnessed two people trespassing at the church at 811 Palmetto St. Police informed them they were trespassing and they needed to walk along. They agreed to walk off the property.

* * *



Police spoke with a woman on Wilson Street after reports of a disorder. She told officers she and her boyfriend were having a verbal disagreement. She said she was going to walk to her father's residence. Police the spoke with the man, who also said they were just having a verbal disagreement.

* * *



A woman told police a box fell off a truck traveling south on I-75 and struck her car on the passenger

side. She provided police the tag number of the truck and said it continued south into Georgia. The woman got off at exit 2 and called police. It is unknown who was driving the truck or how the boxes were secured in the bed.

* * *

An employee at Ground Guys of Chattanooga, 4295 Cromwell Road, told police that at some unknown time, someone cut the catalytic converters off of two of the work trucks. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A woman on Bass Road told police sometime after 9 p.m. the day before, someone broke into her 2017 Honda Pilot and rummaged through the glove compartment and the center console. She said her vehicle was locked and she is uncertain as to how entry was gained. She said as best as she can tell, there was nothing stolen.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment at E. 11th Street. A woman told police she has lived at the listed apartment for approximately five weeks. She provided paperwork necessary to validate her statement of residency. She said the security guards have been demanding her to sign in as a guest. She requested police document this.