2 Shot On Cooley Street Saturday Afternoon; Police Fire Shots In Gun Battle

Two people were shot Saturday afternoon on Cooley Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:57 p.m. to a disorder with a weapon in the area of the 2000 block of Cooley Street.

Upon arrival, police encountered a gunfight and engaged with the suspects.

The victims, a man, 47, and a woman, 27, have non-life threatening injuries at this time. The police officer was not injured.

At approximately 5 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel responded, at the request of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, to investigate the officer-involved shooting.





Once the investigation has concluded, HCSO Investigative Services will turn their findings over to the district attorney.





The HCSO does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.



