Woman, 24, Shot On Orchard Knob Avenue; Suspect Detained

Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot in the 900 block of N. Orchard Knob Ave. early Sunday morning.
A suspect was detained.
At 2:16 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot and found that a woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it does appear to be an isolated event.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.