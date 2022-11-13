Woman, 24, Shot On Orchard Knob Avenue; Suspect Detained

Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot in the 900 block of N. Orchard Knob Ave. early Sunday morning.

A suspect was detained.

At 2:16 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot and found that a woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police said t he complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it does appear to be an isolated event.

C hattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).