Teller At Collegedale Credit Union Charged With Embezzling Over $47,000

A teller is accused of embezzling over $47,000 while employed at the Collegedale Credit Union.

Leilana Bearce was arrested and booked for theft over $10,000, a class C felony.

According to the credit union president, a customer had made them aware after noticing several transactions on their account that they had not made.



An inquiry was started, and it was soon found that between Aug. 29 and Oct. 31 Ms. Bearce had allegedly taken money out of various credit union member accounts and transferred them through her family members’ accounts before she would move them to her own.



During her exit interview Ms. Bearce stated that at times she felt that she had too much freedom and access. After the interview Ms. Bearce was promptly terminated.



It is unclear how many account holders were victimized, however, the credit union informed law enforcement that they would be reimbursing the members’ losses.



Ms. Bearce is currently out on bond and is expected to appear in the Collegedale Municipal Court on March 29, 2023.