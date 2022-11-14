Latest Headlines

Scott Miller Chosen Interim City Manager For East Ridge

  • Monday, November 14, 2022
Scott Miller
Scott Miller

The East Ridge City Council, at a special called meeting on Monday to select an interim city manager, was unanimous in their vote for Scott Miller to fill the position.

Former City Manager Chris Dorsey announced his resignation on Thursday.

Mr. Miller held the position of East Ridge city manager from 2016 to 2019 before announcing his retirement effective October 2019. Officials said, "He was an instrumental part of the city’s economic growth and success as a border region city. Miller’s knowledge of the internal working structure of the city will provide a more fluid transition until a new city manager is hired."

Since his retirement, Mr. Miller continues to make East Ridge his home and serves on numerous boards in the city. He will serve as interim city manager until the City Council completes their search.

