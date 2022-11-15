Latest Headlines

Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Matthew Swearengen
Matthew Swearengen
photo by Hardin County Sheriff's Office

A Memphis resident pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges from a boating collision on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two fatalities.

On Nov. 14, 34-year-old Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges at the Hardin County Courthouse. Swearengen is sentenced to serve 12 years in jail, have his driver’s license revoked for three years and have his vessel operating privileges revoked for ten years. Morgan Reynolds, assistant district attorney with the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s office, prosecuted the case.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Swearengen operated a personal watercraft in Dry Creek that collided with an unsuspecting PWC occupied by David Carter (40) and his daughter, Olivia Carter (six). The collision resulted in the death of David and Olivia.

Nicole Carter, the wife of David and mother to Olivia, stated, “Today is closure for our family and friends. It’s been a long, emotionally draining two years for all of us, but we are thankful for the TWRA investigators, district attorney, witnesses and everyone involved who helped bring justice for David and Olivia. What happened to David and Olivia could have been prevented. What started as a fun, family day out on the water ended in the worst way possible, all because someone decided to consume alcohol and then operate a watercraft. This one terrible decision forever changed and impacted the lives of so many people. You may think this could never happen to you, but trust me, it can. I am begging you; please do not operate any form of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The damages left behind will forever impact our daily lives.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to remind the public about the dangers of boating under the influence. Alcohol is the leading contributing factor to recreational boating deaths. TWRA officers are constantly on patrol, looking for impaired operators.

Latest Headlines
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
  • Sports
  • 11/15/2022
Notre Dame To Host Thanksgiving Basketball Invitational
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/15/2022
Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
40 Attorneys General Announce Historic Google Settlement Over Location Tracking
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2022
Breaking News
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
  • 11/15/2022

A Memphis resident pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges from a boating collision on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two fatalities. On Nov. 14, 34-year-old ... more

Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
  • 11/15/2022

Three commissioners were sworn in at the Signal Mountain Council meeting Monday night. Vicki Anderson and Elizabeth Baker are returning and Clay Crumbliss is new to the council. The new council ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS 313 LINDSAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2022
Cleveland, Tn. Having Employee Recruitment Woes; Ups Annual Christmas Bonus
Cleveland, Tn. Having Employee Recruitment Woes; Ups Annual Christmas Bonus
  • 11/14/2022
Police Blotter: Man Who Has Never Been To Chattanooga Is Sent Traffic Ticket; Woman's New Neighbors Help Themselves To Her Things
  • 11/14/2022
Knoxville Developer Plans Residential Project On 55.5-Acre Ooltewah Site
  • 11/14/2022
Teller At Collegedale Credit Union Charged With Embezzling Over $47,000
Teller At Collegedale Credit Union Charged With Embezzling Over $47,000
  • 11/14/2022
Opinion
Mike Carter Did Everything With Passion And Determination
  • 11/12/2022
Elected Officials Need To Get Educated About Recycling Basics
  • 11/12/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Seeking My Chattanooga Roots
  • 11/13/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
  • 11/15/2022
Lady Vols, Without Injured Horston, Suffer Rare Home Loss
  • 11/14/2022
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
  • 11/14/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
  • 11/14/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Never Trust A Hungry Cook
  • 11/14/2022
Bring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House Dec. 9-10
Bring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House Dec. 9-10
  • 11/14/2022
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
  • 11/14/2022
Whitfield Firefighter Phillip Bowling, ‘Sparky’ In The Clown Posse, Is September Employee Of The Month
  • 11/15/2022
Collegedale Reserve Officer Police Academy Graduates 4
Collegedale Reserve Officer Police Academy Graduates 4
  • 11/14/2022
Entertainment
New Syndicated Radio Show Comes To Chattanooga
  • 11/14/2022
Upcoming Dance Events At Barking Legs Theatre
  • 11/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
  • 11/15/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
  • 11/14/2022
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
  • 11/11/2022
Opinion
Mike Carter Did Everything With Passion And Determination
  • 11/12/2022
Elected Officials Need To Get Educated About Recycling Basics
  • 11/12/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Annual Revenue Exceeds $12 Billion For First Time
  • 11/15/2022
Chattanooga Gas Offers Tips To Protect Customers From Utility Fraud
  • 11/15/2022
Text Request Unveils 2023 State Of Business Texting Report
  • 11/15/2022
Real Estate
46 Townhomes Planned At Corner Of Central, McCallie
  • 11/14/2022
168 Townhomes Planned On Caine Lane Near South Chickamauga Creek Greenway
  • 11/14/2022
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Former CCS Upper School Head Bryant Black Named Head Of Lakeland, Fla. School
Former CCS Upper School Head Bryant Black Named Head Of Lakeland, Fla. School
  • 11/14/2022
UTC Siblings Have Pushed Each Other To Excellence
UTC Siblings Have Pushed Each Other To Excellence
  • 11/14/2022
McCallie's Frank "Paco" Watkins Receives Hubert Smothers Award At TAIS Conference
  • 11/14/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter On Monday
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Joint Partnership Announced For Future Tourism Opportunities In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/15/2022
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
  • 11/14/2022
"Lord I Surrender" Conference Presented By Hope Unlimited Ministry Is Nov. 19
  • 11/15/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Obituaries
Jack M. Harvey
Jack M. Harvey
  • 11/14/2022
James R. Hyatt
James R. Hyatt
  • 11/14/2022
Margaret Louise Potter
Margaret Louise Potter
  • 11/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
  • 11/15/2022
Ashley, Charles, Jr. (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022