Weston Wamp Tells County Commission He Is Fully In Compliance With Their Orders

  • Friday, November 18, 2022

At a specially called County Commission meeting on Friday afternoon, County Mayor Weston Wamp said he is completely compliant with prior Commission resolutions. 

The Commission earlier had discussed taking possible legal action against the new county mayor, but will apparently hold off in light of his statement. 

The panel went over resolutions it had passed earlier in support of long time County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, who got a termination letter from the county mayor. 

Attorney Taylor had declined to leave his post, saying he was operating on a four-year contract. 

Mr. Wamp had proceeded to deny him access to the office, take away his computer and cell phone, stop his pay, and withdraw his health benefits. 

He referred to him as the former county attorney in talks with the Commission. 

At the Friday meeting, the Commission went over five resolutions it had passed in support of the county attorney and asked Mr. Wamp and his attorney if the Commission's orders had been followed. 

The panel was told that Attorney Taylor's health benefits had been restored through an order in court on a lawsuit he filed against County Mayor Wamp. 

The Commission was told that since the Commission on Wednesday put down a noon Friday deadline for action, his computer and cell phone had been returned to him and he was given access to his office. The panel was also told that County Attorney Taylor is getting a check that includes back to when his funding was halted by the county mayor. 

Commissioners then said the Wamp office was still not completely compliant because the Taylor termination letter had not been withdrawn. 

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "We are not playing games here." 

Commissioner Joe Graham said he was concerned that the continuation of the controversy would threaten the county's AAA bond rating. He said the bond rating agencies were well aware of the Commission-County Mayor standoff. 

The Commission then went into a private conference with Attorney John Konvalinka. After meeting with him, the commissioner returned to the meeting room and had a resolution read in which they directed the mayor to abide by prior contracts. Attorney Konvalinka is a private attorney who was hired by the Commission for advice in the Wamp-Taylor matter. 

Mr. Wamp was then asked if he was in compliance with that resolution, and he said he was. 

Police Blotter: Man Kicks In Car Window When Not Allowed At Frat Party; Drunk Woman Trespassed From Alan Golds Club
  • 11/18/2022

A woman at a residence on Siskin Drive told police she and a man arrived at a Halloween party together. at the house. She said she was allowed inside, but since the man was not part of the frat, ... more

Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional
  • 11/18/2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s ... more

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition And Partners Respond To Hotel Shutdown
  • 11/18/2022

The Budgetel hotel in East Ridge was unexpectedly closed down on Wednesday, displacing approximately 700 residents, including over 170 children and seven hospice patients. Together, partners ... more

My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Republicans, Put Your Nonchalant Attitude Aside
  • 11/18/2022
Misplaced Priorities
  • 11/18/2022
UTC Volleyball Opens SoCon Tournament Play Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
  • 11/17/2022
Two UTC Women Named To SoCon Post Season Teams
  • 11/17/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
  • 11/18/2022
CARTA Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
  • 11/18/2022
Car Seat Check Event Is At Bass Pro Shops Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
  • 11/17/2022
ThROWdown For Special Olympics Tennessee Is Nov. 19
  • 11/18/2022
LIFT Youth Center Inc Hosts Second Annual Telethon Nov. 29
  • 11/18/2022
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
  • 11/18/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
  • 11/17/2022
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Tennessee Continues Low Unemployment Rate In October
  • 11/17/2022
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
  • 11/17/2022
Georgia Unemployment Rate Remains Significantly Lower Than National Average
  • 11/17/2022
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
  • 11/18/2022
Bryan College Hosts VEX Robotics Competition Saturday
  • 11/18/2022
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
  • 11/17/2022
Grief And The Holidays Event Is Nov. 22
  • 11/16/2022
New Technology At Parkridge Health Leads The Way To Reduce Colon Cancer
  • 11/16/2022
Hearing Loss Association Hosts Presentation On Nov. 20
  • 11/16/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
  • 11/17/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
  • 11/17/2022
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
  • 11/16/2022
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
  • 11/16/2022
Catherine Marie Brady
Catherine Marie Brady
  • 11/18/2022
Michael Durham Moss
Michael Durham Moss
  • 11/18/2022
George Elmer Burnett
George Elmer Burnett
  • 11/18/2022
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
  • 11/18/2022