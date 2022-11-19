Police Blotter: Supposed Motel Owners Scam Employee Of $1,125 Through Bitcoin; Hotel Room Guest Leaves A Check The Next Morning

A woman working at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road, told police that someone called her between 3-5 a.m. and convinced her they were the owners of the hotel. They then convinced her to send them $1,125 through Bitcoin.



Police observed a vehicle with an expired temporary tag at 799 Signal Mountain Road. Police initiated a traffic stop on that vehicle and made contact with the driver, who provided a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. The driver also presented a temporary registration for the vehicle, whose VIN, when it was run through the system, showed that it was possibly stolen from Bibb County, Ga. Police then detained the driver and confirmed that the vehicle's stolen status verified. The driver was able to then direct police to find a title for the vehicle. The title showed that a woman owned the vehicle. However, it was repossessed in February by U.S. Auto Finance. Police were also able to find out that the vehicle was "stolen" on Feb. 3, 2021 and reported "stolen" on Feb. 4, 2021 in Bibb County, Ga. The vehicle had since been sold from U.S. Auto Finance to Pariagua Automotive in East Ridge, and from Pariagua Automotive to the driver. The driver did indeed have a valid title to the vehicle, showing it had been sold to him from Parigua Automotive. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. Police will forward the documents from the vehicle to an investigator with Auto Crimes.

A pickup truck was left parked overnight, blocking the roadway northbound lane and the sidewalk at 4700 Tennessee Ave. Police had the truck towed by United Wrecker from Tennessee Avenue to 3810 Rossville Blvd.

A man at a home on N. Moore Road told police that he ordered a building and the building had not come yet. Police then spoke with the house manager, who said he was unaware that the man had called and said that he would help him and deal with the situation.

An anonymous caller reported a silver Jeep Cherokee, Ga. tag, had been parked in the parking lot at Riverview Animal Hospital, 641 N. Market St., for several days. A check of the vehicle's VIN came back not stolen to a person in Hixson. The anonymous caller reported the business will have the vehicle towed since it was on private property.

An employee of Consumer Service Co., 2607 E. 47th St., told police a white Silverado (Ga. tag) had been parked in front of the business since the morning of the day before. Police found the vehicle to be stolen out of Walker County. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and he arrived on scene to take possession of it. CPD Dispatch contacted the appropriate channels with Walker County to remove the vehicle from NCIC as stolen. The employee said the company has video footage of the incident, and it shows a thin white male wearing a hat, jeans and jacket, park the vehicle and then get into a Jeep that was waiting for him. This took place the day before around 1:30 a.m. The employee said she does not know how to get the footage to police, but will consult with other employees to get a copy made at a later time.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Hendricks Street. A white Chevrolet Impala with no tag was observed at the corner of Hendricks. The vehicle was damaged, had a flat tire and did not appear that it had been moved in some time. The vehicle was run through NCIC and had not been reported stolen, but did return an owner out of Guntersville, Al. Police placed a 48 hour tow sticker on the vehicle.

A tenant at the apartments at 4 Cherokee Blvd. told police that people had entered the condominiums garage and checked vehicles' door handles. He said that this is not the first time people opened the gate and entered the garage, saying they get in from 4-5 a.m. The garage was placed on the Watch List.

A woman on E. 14th Street told police that some time overnight, someone cut the wiring to her Hyundai Elantra. There is no suspect information available.

After leaving the scene of a panhandler on the North Terrace side of the interstate, police observed a man standing on the exit ramp on the South Terrace side and made contact with him while he was holding a cardboard sign asking motorists for money. The man said he knew it was illegal and would not return. He was given a warning and released from the scene.

A man told police he lost his wallet possibly on Saturday at the Harrison Recreation League, 5637 Highway 58. He said the wallet contained his identity cards, credit/debit cards and approximately $20 cash. Over the weekend someone then used his credit/debit cards and charged $1,700 for a laptop through Best Buy and had it sent to Chattanooga.

A man at a hotel on Williams Street told police the night before he met a guy and brought him to his room to spend the night with him. According to the man, the guy was described as a Caucasian male and he identified himself as "Nathy." The man appeared to be very confused, trying to explain how he had met this guy. He said that when he woke up this morning, he found a check in his room and remembered that the night before when he was driving "Nathy" to the hotel, "Nathy" showed him the check. According to the man, "Nathy" left this morning after they had an altercation and did not give any details about the check. The check was collected and turned to Chattanooga Property Division as property found.