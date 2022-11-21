Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence

Chattanooga firefighters had a house fire under control in 15 minutes on Monday night.

At 5:48 p.m.,companies responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of East Third Street. On arrival, crews found flames coming from the back of the house and showing from the top of the roof. A swift and effective offensive attack was made to extinguish the flames.

The homeowner stated that she was not home at the time of the fire, which left significant damage to the rear of the structure. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted resident.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 15, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 Red Shift responded, along with Hamilton County EMS, CPD, EPB and CFD Investigations.



