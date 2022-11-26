City Council To Vote On Higher Towing Charges

The City Council is set to vote Tuesday on first reading to increase rates that towing companies can charge.

Officials said the last increase was 18 years ago

The Beer Board, acting as the Wrecker Board, voted in early October in favor of the increase.

If approved by the City Council, daytime tows will go from $125 to $250, night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275, daily storage (after eight hours) from $15 to $35 per day and extra winching from $50 to $100 per hour flat rate.

For B Class, day time goes from $250 to $550 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $285 to $550 an hour and extra winching from $150 to $300 per hour.

For C Class, day time goes from $425 per hour to $700 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $500 per hour to $700 an hour. Air bags go from $1,000 first two hours and $500 per hour thereafter to $1,500 per hour.

Meetings between Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery who has been representing the towing industry, and City Council Member Raquetta Dotley resulted in the proposition of new rates. Those rates have been agreed upon by the towing companies.