Latest Headlines

City Council To Vote On Higher Towing Charges

  • Saturday, November 26, 2022
  • Gail Perry

The City Council is set to vote Tuesday on first reading to increase rates that towing companies can charge.

 

Officials said the last increase was 18 years ago

 

The Beer Board, acting as the Wrecker Board, voted in early October in favor of the increase.

 

If approved by the City Council, daytime tows will go from $125 to $250, night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275, daily storage (after eight hours) from $15 to $35 per day and extra winching from $50 to $100 per hour flat rate.

For B Class, day time goes from $250 to $550 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $285 to $550 an hour and extra winching from $150 to $300 per hour.

Air bags go from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour.

 

For C Class, day time goes from $425 per hour to $700 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $500 per hour to $700 an hour. Air bags go from $1,000 first two hours and $500 per hour thereafter to $1,500 per hour.

 

Meetings between Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery who has been representing the towing industry, and City Council Member Raquetta Dotley resulted in the proposition of new rates. Those rates have been agreed upon by the towing companies.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Steals $15 Worth Of Gum From Speedway; Police Check Out Car In The Creek
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
Bradley Girls Get Decisive Win In Battle Of Unbeatens
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Lady Mocs Whip King For Third Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2022
State Title Game Bound: Focused Tyner Cruises Past York, 33-0
State Title Game Bound: Focused Tyner Cruises Past York, 33-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Anderson County Ends Red Bank's Season, 29-13
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/25/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO 5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE, Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/25/2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Police Blotter: Rude Customer Asked To Not Return To Silhouette’s Bikini Bar; Man Sets Up Camp On Terrace Of Hunter Museum
  • 11/25/2022

An employee at Silhouette’s Bikini Bar and Grill at 1401 E. 23rd St. told police a man was intoxicated and had been rude to some of the female employees. He wanted the man trespassed from the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
PHOTOS: EPB Christmas Windows
  • 11/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2022
City Of Cincinnati Sells Rail Line That Runs To Chattanooga To Norfolk Southern For $1.62 Billion
  • 11/24/2022
East Brainerd Apartment Complex Sells For $16.4 Million
  • 11/24/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Whip King For Third Straight Win
  • 11/26/2022
Vols Knock Off #3 Kansas, 64-50
  • 11/25/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Avoid Repeat Of 2016 Fiasco At Vandy
  • 11/25/2022
UTC Women Host King College Saturday Afternoon
  • 11/25/2022
Mocs Host Murray State Saturday Night
  • 11/25/2022
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
  • 11/25/2022
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
  • 11/25/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
  • 11/26/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
When Will Budgetel Reopen? - And Response
  • 11/23/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Dalton Sees Rise In October Unemployment Rate
  • 11/26/2022
Chambliss Law And Chattanooga State Partner On Paralegal Apprenticeship Program
  • 11/23/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Robert Michael Hamby, Sr.
Robert Michael Hamby, Sr.
  • 11/26/2022
Jan Bowman Erb
Jan Bowman Erb
  • 11/26/2022
Ronald Ray Ford
Ronald Ray Ford
  • 11/26/2022
Area Obituaries
Vassell, Dr. Daniel J. Sr.
Vassell, Dr. Daniel J. Sr.
  • 11/26/2022
McDonald, Gloria Dean Dunn (Cleveland)
McDonald, Gloria Dean Dunn (Cleveland)
  • 11/26/2022
Hiser, Dale Eugene (Cleveland)
Hiser, Dale Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 11/26/2022