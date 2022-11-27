Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Wants To Finish Laundry Before Separating; Dispute At Restaurant Turns Out To Be About Owner Being Married

  • Sunday, November 27, 2022

Police were called to W. 36th Street where a man and his ex-girlfriend were in a verbal argument. The man said she was about to leave. The woman said she was waiting on her clothes in the laundry to dry. At that time, the woman grabbed her clothes out of the dryer and left the property.

* * *

A manager at AT&T at 5691 Highway 153 told police an employee's work hand held device was stolen. An officer saw video footage of a man picking the device up and putting it in his pocket before walking out of the business. The manager said they just wanted to report it and didn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

A woman on N. Concord Road called police and said she heard her car alarm going off around noon and, when she got to her vehicle, she discovered that the driver’s side door was unlocked but all the doors were shut and there was no damage. She knows for sure she left it locked the previous night and couldn’t tell if the vehicle had been entered but she believes thieves must have tried to get in it and got scared off by the alarm.

* * *

Police responded to a wellness check on 4th Avenue where a woman said her daughter told her she had been beaten up by her boyfriend. The mother told police her daughter stays at a residence on 4th Avenue and gave police the name of her daughter’s boyfriend. Police made multiple attempts to speak with the occupants of the residence by knocking on the door - to no avail. Dispatch spoke further with the mother who said her daughter made it out of the residence and ran to a friend's grandmother's house. The mother told dispatch her daughter didn’t know the address of the residence and that she would call police back when her daughter gave the location.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling eastbound on I-24 when he saw several pieces of metal fall off of a vehicle in front of him. He said because he was driving a semi-truck, he was unable to swerve and avoid the metal. He drove over it and was later notified by another driver that he had fuel leaking from one of his tanks. An officer saw a damaged fuel tank on the driver's side of the truck. The fire department and TDOT responded to the scene to handle any clean-up necessary of the fuel.

* * *

A woman on Eastgate Loop told police her Tennessee identification and credit and debit cards were stolen from her purse. Since the theft there has been approximately $400 of fraudulent charges. The woman believes a patient was involved in the theft and fraud but has no viable evidence to prove it.

* * *

A man on Walker Avenue told police he lost his driver’s license and house keys. He last saw them inside his bedroom. He’s not sure if someone stole them or not.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police overnight someone stole yellow/orange Romax wiring from a construction site.

* * *

The store manager of Family Dollar at 2101 E. 3rd St. told police a black male entered the store and shoplifted $40 worth of laundry detergent. The man was approximately 5'8" and possibly in his 50's, wearing all camo and a camo "Alabama" hat. Video footage was obtained and identification is pending.

* * *

A woman on Parkway Drive told police she left her house for work at approximately 10 a.m. and, when she returned at 3 p.m., she found an item on her floor that she does not believe was there when she left. She believes someone had entered her home and moved the item. The woman said it doesn’t appear that there is any forced entry or that any of her belongings have been stolen.

* * *

Police and loss prevention officers at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road saw a woman take a price tag off an item that was cheaper than what she intended to purchase. She went through self-checkout and scanned the item at a discounted price using the price tag from a separate item that she was not purchasing. She passed all points of sale and was stopped by the officer and loss prevention officers. The total was $24 and therefore she was not issued a citation in lieu of arrest for shoplifting, but she was issued a trespass ban from all Walmart-owned properties. She currently has a suspended driver’s license and admitted to driving to Walmart. The officer told her she couldn’t drive the vehicle when she left and she said her friend would drive.

* * *

Police were called to a local restaurant about a dispute between an employee and the owner of the restaurant. The employee said she was upset with the owner about another worker who ended up in the hospital for surgery due to an illness. She said he didn’t force him to go see a doctor. The owner explained that he cannot make someone seek medical attention and that he told the kitchen worker to seek medical treatment and even offered him a ride. However, police said they were told that the root of this argument was actually stemming from the employee was in a relationship with the owner and she found out he was married. Police were requested by the owner to mediate the argument and explain to the employee the workplace was not the location to have such a conversation. Police explained to the employee that the owner said he wouldn’t speak about any of this until next week after tempers have dissipated. A few minutes later, after the situation was resolved, the female employee got into her vehicle and left the business.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Police Searching For Missing Teenager
Chattanooga Police Searching For Missing Teenager
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2022
Man Stabbed On East 23rd Street Early Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2022
Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Wants To Finish Laundry Before Separating; Dispute At Restaurant Turns Out To Be About Owner Being Married
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2022
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Had No Trouble Disposing Of Vandy
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Had No Trouble Disposing Of Vandy
  • Sports
  • 11/27/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2022
Chattanooga Mocs Rally To Top Murray State
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2022
Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Searching For Missing Teenager
Chattanooga Police Searching For Missing Teenager
  • 11/27/2022

Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing teenager, Azyona Douglas, 13. On Saturday, around 1:52 a.m., she left out of the side window while her grandfather was asleep and took his 2016 ... more

Man Stabbed On East 23rd Street Early Sunday Morning
  • 11/27/2022

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning on East 23rd Street. Chattanooga Police were notified at 1:01 a.m. of a man who had been stabbed in the area of the 1200 Block of East 23rd Street. Upon ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/27/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERRY, HUNTER P 5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 2201 CHATANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. ... more

Breaking News
Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
Dallas Bay Fire And Rescue Expands Water Rescue Capabilities
  • 11/26/2022
Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment In October
  • 11/26/2022
Police Blotter: Man Steals $15 Worth Of Gum From Speedway; Police Check Out Car In The Creek
  • 11/26/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2022
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/25/2022
Opinion
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Had No Trouble Disposing Of Vandy
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Had No Trouble Disposing Of Vandy
  • 11/27/2022
Tennessee Whips Vanderbilt 56-0
  • 11/26/2022
Chattanooga Mocs Rally To Top Murray State
  • 11/26/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Lady Mocs Whip King For Third Straight Win
  • 11/26/2022
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Draws Crowd At River
  • 11/25/2022
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
Christmas Tree Goes Up On County Courthouse Lawn For First Time
  • 11/25/2022
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
Jerry Summers: Buehler's Market Replacements
  • 11/24/2022
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6
  • 11/26/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/23/2022
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee To Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
Best Of Grizzard - Writing A Newspaper Column
  • 11/25/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
Roy Exum: Thanksgiving, 2022
  • 11/24/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Dalton Sees Rise In October Unemployment Rate
  • 11/26/2022
Chambliss Law And Chattanooga State Partner On Paralegal Apprenticeship Program
  • 11/23/2022
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
BlueCross Promotes Bradley To Director Of Strategy And Planning For Provider Network Management
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
November Is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/23/2022
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead Of Waterfowl Season
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
Obituaries
Lisa Annette Martin
Lisa Annette Martin
  • 11/27/2022
Randolph Caywood Roark
Randolph Caywood Roark
  • 11/27/2022
Christopher Daniel French
Christopher Daniel French
  • 11/27/2022
Area Obituaries
Sherrill, Billy (Evensville)
Sherrill, Billy (Evensville)
  • 11/27/2022
Gilmore, Tijuana "Tia" "Wannie" (Spring City)
Gilmore, Tijuana "Tia" "Wannie" (Spring City)
  • 11/27/2022
Terry, Janis Rose (Dayton)
  • 11/27/2022