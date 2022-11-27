Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Wants To Finish Laundry Before Separating; Dispute At Restaurant Turns Out To Be About Owner Being Married

Police were called to W. 36th Street where a man and his ex-girlfriend were in a verbal argument. The man said she was about to leave. The woman said she was waiting on her clothes in the laundry to dry. At that time, the woman grabbed her clothes out of the dryer and left the property.

* * *

A manager at AT&T at 5691 Highway 153 told police an employee's work hand held device was stolen. An officer saw video footage of a man picking the device up and putting it in his pocket before walking out of the business. The manager said they just wanted to report it and didn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

A woman on N. Concord Road called police and said she heard her car alarm going off around noon and, when she got to her vehicle, she discovered that the driver’s side door was unlocked but all the doors were shut and there was no damage. She knows for sure she left it locked the previous night and couldn’t tell if the vehicle had been entered but she believes thieves must have tried to get in it and got scared off by the alarm.

* * *

Police responded to a wellness check on 4th Avenue where a woman said her daughter told her she had been beaten up by her boyfriend. The mother told police her daughter stays at a residence on 4th Avenue and gave police the name of her daughter’s boyfriend. Police made multiple attempts to speak with the occupants of the residence by knocking on the door - to no avail. Dispatch spoke further with the mother who said her daughter made it out of the residence and ran to a friend's grandmother's house. The mother told dispatch her daughter didn’t know the address of the residence and that she would call police back when her daughter gave the location.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling eastbound on I-24 when he saw several pieces of metal fall off of a vehicle in front of him. He said because he was driving a semi-truck, he was unable to swerve and avoid the metal. He drove over it and was later notified by another driver that he had fuel leaking from one of his tanks. An officer saw a damaged fuel tank on the driver's side of the truck. The fire department and TDOT responded to the scene to handle any clean-up necessary of the fuel.



* * *

A woman on Eastgate Loop told police her Tennessee identification and credit and debit cards were stolen from her purse. Since the theft there has been approximately $400 of fraudulent charges. The woman believes a patient was involved in the theft and fraud but has no viable evidence to prove it.

* * *

A man on Walker Avenue told police he lost his driver’s license and house keys. He last saw them inside his bedroom. He’s not sure if someone stole them or not.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police overnight someone stole yellow/orange Romax wiring from a construction site.

* * *

The store manager of Family Dollar at 2101 E. 3rd St. told police a black male entered the store and shoplifted $40 worth of laundry detergent. The man was approximately 5'8" and possibly in his 50's, wearing all camo and a camo "Alabama" hat. Video footage was obtained and identification is pending.

* * *

A woman on Parkway Drive told police she left her house for work at approximately 10 a.m. and, when she returned at 3 p.m., she found an item on her floor that she does not believe was there when she left. She believes someone had entered her home and moved the item. The woman said it doesn’t appear that there is any forced entry or that any of her belongings have been stolen.

* * *

Police and loss prevention officers at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road saw a woman take a price tag off an item that was cheaper than what she intended to purchase. She went through self-checkout and scanned the item at a discounted price using the price tag from a separate item that she was not purchasing. She passed all points of sale and was stopped by the officer and loss prevention officers. The total was $24 and therefore she was not issued a citation in lieu of arrest for shoplifting, but she was issued a trespass ban from all Walmart-owned properties. She currently has a suspended driver’s license and admitted to driving to Walmart. The officer told her she couldn’t drive the vehicle when she left and she said her friend would drive.

* * *

Police were called to a local restaurant about a dispute between an employee and the owner of the restaurant. The employee said she was upset with the owner about another worker who ended up in the hospital for surgery due to an illness. She said he didn’t force him to go see a doctor. The owner explained that he cannot make someone seek medical attention and that he told the kitchen worker to seek medical treatment and even offered him a ride. However, police said they were told that the root of this argument was actually stemming from the employee was in a relationship with the owner and she found out he was married. Police were requested by the owner to mediate the argument and explain to the employee the workplace was not the location to have such a conversation. Police explained to the employee that the owner said he wouldn’t speak about any of this until next week after tempers have dissipated. A few minutes later, after the situation was resolved, the female employee got into her vehicle and left the business.