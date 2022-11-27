Man Stabbed On East 23rd Street Early Sunday Morning

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning on East 23rd Street.
Chattanooga Police were notified at 1:01 a.m. of a man who had been stabbed in the area of the 1200 Block of East 23rd Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim and secured the scene.
At this time, the victim appears to have non life threatening injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.