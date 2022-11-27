Man Stabbed On East 23rd Street Early Sunday Morning

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning on East 23rd Street.

Chattanooga Police were notified at 1:01 a.m. of a man who had been stabbed in the area of the 1200 Block of East 23rd Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim and secured the scene.



At this time, the victim appears to have non life threatening injuries. At this time, the victim appears to have non life threatening injuries. was transported to a local hospital.