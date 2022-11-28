Walker County Sheriff's Office Warns Public Of Scam





The caller continues by saying the other party has missed a court date and can settle the matter by paying a $2,800 fine using their credit card.





Sheriff Steve Wilson reminds residents that the Sheriff's Office or the Clerk's Office will never call a resident demanding payment for a missed court date.





Residents can report suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office by calling dispatch at 706 375-7810.

An unknown male caller has been calling Walker County residents on Monday and identifying himself as a Walker County Sheriff's Office deputy.