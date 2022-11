Chattanooga's weather is set to quickly change from balmy temperatures near 70 under sunny skies to dangerous winds and heavy rain later Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to dive to below freezing by Wednesday night.

Up to two inches of rain is expected Tuesday evening and night with the rain continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Weather Outlook warning of the high winds, including as stiff as 70 miles per hour in the Smokies.