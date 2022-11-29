18 Killed During Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated three fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes, resulting in 18 deaths across Georgia during the 102-hour Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, include the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff's Office (4), Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office (2), Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Fulton County Police Department, and the Kennesaw Police Department.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated approximately 590 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 300 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers made over 15,600 traffic stops, arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence, and issued more than 12,100 warnings and over 8,600 citations.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.





2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Count

Wednesday, November 23, at 6 p.m. - Sunday, November 27, at 11:59 p.m.

102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 3(3 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 15(12 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 18(15 crashes investigated)



