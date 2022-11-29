Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.

Former Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin has been named as police chief at Smyrna, Tn.

He earlier was a finalist to lead the Columbus, Ohio Police Department.

At Smyrna, he will replace recently retired Chief Kevin Arnold.

Mr. Irvin said, “I am honored and excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Smyrna and look forward to the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity."

Officials said, “Smyrna is a rapidly growing community. It is essential that we have a police chief dedicated to serving our community with vision. Irvin’s education and experience will allow him to effectively lead our police department and champion our community safety.”

Mr. Irvin was the Chattanooga assistant police chief from 2017 until his retirement earlier this year. He had a 25-year career in Chattanooga.