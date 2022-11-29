Latest Headlines

Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.

  • Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Jason Irvin
Jason Irvin

Former Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin has been named as police chief at Smyrna, Tn.

He earlier was a finalist to lead the Columbus, Ohio Police Department.

At Smyrna, he will replace recently retired Chief Kevin Arnold.

Mr. Irvin said, “I am honored and excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Smyrna and look forward to the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity."

Officials said, “Smyrna is a rapidly growing community. It is essential that we have a police chief dedicated to serving our community with vision. Irvin’s education and experience will allow him to effectively lead our police department and champion our community safety.”

Mr. Irvin was the Chattanooga assistant police chief from 2017 until his retirement earlier this year. He had a 25-year career in Chattanooga.

Latest Headlines
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
City Council Okays Higher Wrecker Rates, Though Mayor Had Asked For Lower Hikes
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Chattanooga Parks Director Calls For Bold New Parks Initiative; Lists $179 Million In Deferred Maintenance
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
18 Killed During Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Breaking News
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
  • 11/29/2022

Former Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin has been named as police chief at Smyrna, Tn. He earlier was a finalist to lead the Columbus, Ohio Police Department. At Smyrna, he ... more

Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend
  • 11/29/2022

Police were asked to check on a man at BP, 712 Signal Mountain Road, who was eating from the trash and acting strange. The employee who called wanted to have the man leave the property. Police ... more

Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
  • 11/29/2022

Hamilton County Schools announced Tuesday the new principal of East Brainerd Elementary School is Hannah Hudson. Ms. Hudson, who has served as the assistant principal at Hixson Elementary ... more

Breaking News
18 Killed During Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia
  • 11/29/2022
Drug Dealer Sentenced In Walker County
Drug Dealer Sentenced In Walker County
  • 11/29/2022
Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Opening High School In Alton Park For 2023-2024 School Year
  • 11/29/2022
Man In Stolen Vehicles Causes 2 Crashes On Bonny Oaks Drive
  • 11/29/2022
Bible Verses Written In Chalk At Credit Union - And Other Collegedale Police Reports
  • 11/29/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Vols Climb To #8 In AP Poll, #7 In Coaches Poll
  • 11/28/2022
Cleveland State Student Is An Olympic Hopeful
Cleveland State Student Is An Olympic Hopeful
  • 11/29/2022
Mocs Join Blue and Gold Santa At Northgate Mall
Mocs Join Blue and Gold Santa At Northgate Mall
  • 11/28/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
  • 11/29/2022
Happenings
19th Annual ATV 4-Wheel Parade Benefitting Stocking Full Of Love Is Dec. 3
  • 11/29/2022
Barking Legs Presents Cultural Cross Ties Art Installation
Barking Legs Presents Cultural Cross Ties Art Installation
  • 11/29/2022
Jerry Summers: Not The First Rodeo At The Budgetel Property
Jerry Summers: Not The First Rodeo At The Budgetel Property
  • 11/29/2022
Friends Of Hixson Community Christmas Tree Lighting Is Saturday
  • 11/29/2022
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hosts Second Annual Clay Shoot In June 2023
  • 11/29/2022
Entertainment
17th Annual Tri-Octaves Concert Is Friday And Saturday
  • 11/29/2022
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
  • 11/28/2022
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
  • 11/29/2022
Handel's Messiah Performances Dec. 3 & 4 At First Presbyterian Church Of Chattanooga
  • 11/28/2022
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
  • 11/28/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
15 Chambliss Attorneys Selected To 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers And Mid-South Rising Stars Lists
  • 11/29/2022
Builtwell Bank Announces Expansion Into Ooltewah
  • 11/28/2022
Council Accepting Applications For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 11/28/2022
Real Estate
Wind River Tiny Homes Reports Record Growth As Tiny Homes Market Excels And Evolves
  • 11/28/2022
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 17-23
  • 11/24/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Partners With 11 Local Logistics Companies For 3PL Freight Broker Professional Program
  • 11/29/2022
Living Well
Trio Of Illnesses Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 11/29/2022
Participants In State’s Families First/TANF Program To Receive 1-Time Additional Payment Of $500
  • 11/28/2022
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
  • 11/29/2022
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
  • 11/28/2022
Thankful For Spiritual Gifts Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2022
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Obituaries
Anthony “Tony” Lee Madden
Anthony “Tony” Lee Madden
  • 11/29/2022
Thomas "Tom" John Conway
  • 11/29/2022
Sara Kathryn Miller Dye
  • 11/29/2022
Area Obituaries
Watson, Dorothy Jane (Cleveland)
Watson, Dorothy Jane (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022
Franks, Joseph Samuel (Cleveland)
Franks, Joseph Samuel (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022
Kokinos, Johnny Joseph (Cleveland)
Kokinos, Johnny Joseph (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2022