Police Blotter: Nike Shoes And Jordan Backpack Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Car; Homeless Man Causes Scene At Nail Salon

A woman on Fairleigh Street told police when she came out of her home at 6 a.m. she realized the front driver side door of her Chevy truck was slightly open. She said her son's Nike multi-colored sneakers (est. $100) and black and royal blue Jordan backpack (est. $29) were stolen from the back seat. She said these were the only items that were stolen. She believes she left her door unlocked. Police did not observe any signs of forced entry or any property damage to the woman's vehicle. The woman said she did not have any camera footage of the incident.



* * *

Police were called to Builtwell Bank, 728 Broad St., to observe a damaged window. Police observed an office window with a small hole consistent with a BB gun. Security footage did not provide a suspect.

* * *

An employee at Eyear 1 Hour Optical, 5969 Brainerd Road, told police that at an unknown time, someone damaged the front window of the business. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police that at an unknown time someone cut the catalytic converter off of his 2008 Toyota Prius while parked at Medical Towers, 1000 E. 3rd St.

* * *

Police responded to a damaged property accidental at the intersection of Apison Pike and Old Lee Highway. Police met with a man and a woman. The man was in his vehicle behind the woman and they were both stopped at the light. The man started to drift forward and struck the woman's bicycles, whose front tires were hanging out of her tailgate. Both said there was zero damage to their vehicles, but the bicycles were very expensive and were damaged. The man provided his insurance information (State Farm) and the woman provided an estimate of damage to her bicycles, as well as the serial numbers.

* * *

A man told police that while his Ford F150 was parked in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot, someone damaged the driver's side door of his truck.

* * *

A man told police he located his stolen 2006 Nissan Titan pickup in front of a residence on 13th Avenue. The vehicle was taken a month ago in Walker County, Ga. Dispatch sent a request to the Walker County Sheriff's Office to remove this vehicle from NCIC. Police released the vehicle back to the owner, who signed a release form. Police checked for any usable evidence to process, but nothing was located

* * *

A man told police someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at Janta Farmers Market, 6500 Lee Hwy., around 5 p.m. He said he found the passenger rear of the vehicle dented and the bottom cover falling off. The man said he would like a report for his insurance.

* * *

A man told police his Glock 23 was stolen out of his vehicle. He was at work at Royal Chemical, 4013 Industry Dr., and when he went back to the vehicle afterwards he noticed his center console was open. He said that is where he stores his gun. The man does not have the serial number now, but will get it over the weekend and call back in. There were other employees that had stuff taken out of their vehicles that day also.



* * *

A man at Edwin Bohr Electronics, 4250 Benton Dr., told police that at approximately 4:25 p.m. he saw two skinny black males enter a black GMC Sierra and remove items from it. The man said when he confronted them they left the scene in a Ford (later found to be stolen) without taking anything.

* * *

A man at Leadership Ministries Worldwide, 3755 Pilot Pt., told police someone stole the keys from inside his vehicle. He said someone went through his vehicle and only took his keys. He said the keys were worth $150.

* * *

The owner of a nail salon at 6940 Lee Hwy. told police a suspicious man entered the store and demanded a pedicure. She said the man appeared to be homeless, but he said he would be able to pay with cash or card. She said she attempted to help the man, but his feet were in terrible shape with numerous large blisters. She said the man became upset, belligerent and was causing a disorder. She said they asked the man to leave and he shouted profanity and made derogatory statements before leaving. The man left his ID in the store. She said he was a white male and he left walking in the direction of the Hooter's. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the man. Police collected the ID and entered it into Property.