Person Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop by Collegedale Police in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the occupant’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the Verizon store in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway for a hold up alarm. The activation was found to have been accidental.

A South District resident made a report to document some discrepancies involving transactions in their banking account.

An officer assisted an individual who had come to city hall with questions regarding how to obtain a protection order and the eviction process.

Collegedale Police helped Chattanooga police with traffic control in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway while a truck driver worked to turn their truck and trailer around because the truck and trailer would not fit under the train trestle.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to court for a traffic charge.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex made a complaint about an unauthorized vehicle parked in a handicap parking space. Officers made contact with the vehicle owner and it was moved.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Apison Pike and Silver Lane because of flooding in the roadway. Water was pooling up due to the construction in the area but wasn’t deep enough to be a road hazard. Officers inspected the area several times to ensure that the flooding didn’t get worse.

Collegedale Police assisted a Red Bank officer near I-75’s Exit 7 who had requested assistance with an unruly prisoner they were transporting to the jail. The Collegedale officer was en route back to Collegedale from the Juvenile Detention Center and was the closest unit in the area. The officers were able to gain compliance from the prisoner.

An officer checked the area around Cliff Drive and College View Drive for reported downed power lines. None were located.

Police responded with the fire department to the Hills Parc Apartment complex after a resident reported that they could smell the odor of wires burning. Nothing was found and everything checked out okay.



