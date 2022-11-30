Chattanooga Man, 57, Arrested With Large Amount Of Fentanyl

A 57-year-old Chattanooga man was arrested after he was found with 95 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, hydrocodone, drug paraphernalia and $9,836 in cash.

Anthony Ladarin Ward, of 6601 Riggins Ave., was taken into custody after detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a man wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.

Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.

Members of the HCSO NSI Unit, with the assistance of personnel in the HCSO Criminal Investigative Services, secured a search warrant on Ward’s residence and seized the drugs and cash.Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to pursuing those who bring and distribute narcotics into our communities. We are focused especially on the distribution of deadly fentanyl which is destroying lives and families across our county, state and nation.”

Ward was charged as a fugitive from another state, possession of a controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Two additional suspects were taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.

