Juvenile Shot And Killed In Eastdale

A juvenile was shot and killed in Eastdale early Sunday morning.
At 3:43 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of Block Street on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.