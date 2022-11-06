Juvenile Shot And Killed In Eastdale

A juvenile was shot and killed in Eastdale early Sunday morning.



At 3:43 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of Block Street on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.



H e was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.



The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.