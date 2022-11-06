Latest Headlines

Juvenile Shot And Killed In Eastdale

  • Sunday, November 6, 2022
A juvenile was shot and killed in Eastdale early Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of Block Street on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Latest Headlines
UTC Women Open Hoops Season At Home Monday
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2022
UTC Hoops Opens Season At College Of The Charleston
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2022
College Football On TV
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2022
PHOTOS: Faces In The Crowd At The Tennessee-Georgia Game
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2022
Juvenile Shot And Killed In Eastdale
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2022
Lee Runners Sweep Gulf South Championships
Lee Runners Sweep Gulf South Championships
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2022
Breaking News
PHOTOS: Faces In The Crowd At The Tennessee-Georgia Game
  • 11/6/2022

more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/6/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, RYAN NICHOLAS 190 LITTLE OAKLAND DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION ... more

Chris Anderson Says New Plan Includes Ability To Add New Homestay STVRs In R-1 Zones
  • 11/5/2022

Chris Anderson, senior advisor to Mayor Tim Kelly, said under the latest Short Term Vacation Rental (STVR) code draft there will be the ability to add new rentals in R-1 zones as long as the ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Neighbor Slashed Her Tire; Woman Won't Return To Midnight Mart Due To Rude Employee
  • 11/5/2022
PHOTOS: Head Of The Hooch
  • 11/5/2022
Hooch Gets Underway With Over 5,000 Rowers
  • 11/5/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/5/2022
City Council To Vote On Set Of Conditions For Airport Inn On Lee Highway
  • 11/4/2022
Opinion
Wamp 1 And 2: Try Elected Professionalism
  • 11/6/2022
Beware The Single Stream Recycling Push
  • 11/5/2022
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Dari Owens' Character
  • 11/4/2022
Why Red Bank Needs A Community Library
  • 11/4/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Looked Largely Lost On College Football's Grandest Stage
Dan Fleser: Vols Looked Largely Lost On College Football's Grandest Stage
  • 11/5/2022
Vols' Dream Season Is Derailed At Georgia, 27-13
  • 11/5/2022
Mocs Clip Citadel, 31-21, With Allym Ford Back
  • 11/5/2022
UTC Women Open Hoops Season At Home Monday
  • 11/6/2022
UTC Hoops Opens Season At College Of The Charleston
  • 11/6/2022
Happenings
2nd Annual Veterans Parade Held In Fort Oglethorpe
2nd Annual Veterans Parade Held In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/6/2022
East Brainerd Kiwanis Club Told That Local Homelessness Has More Than Doubled Since Start Of COVID-19
East Brainerd Kiwanis Club Told That Local Homelessness Has More Than Doubled Since Start Of COVID-19
  • 11/5/2022
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
  • 11/3/2022
Elks Lodge To Honor Veterans With Complimentary Breakfast, Program
Elks Lodge To Honor Veterans With Complimentary Breakfast, Program
  • 11/6/2022
VIDEO: Fort Oglethorpe Parade
  • 11/5/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
  • 11/4/2022
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
  • 11/4/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2022
Opinion
Wamp 1 And 2: Try Elected Professionalism
  • 11/6/2022
Beware The Single Stream Recycling Push
  • 11/5/2022
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
  • 10/27/2022
Business
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
  • 11/4/2022
Enterprise Center To Receive $491,171 For Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
  • 11/4/2022
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures At Lee University
  • 11/4/2022
Living Well
Universal Surgical Associates Offering Free Vascular Screenings For Veterans
  • 11/4/2022
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
  • 11/4/2022
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Memories
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Pioneer Day At Poe’s Tavern Historical Park Will Be Saturday
  • 11/2/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
  • 11/3/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
Betty Jo Branham
Betty Jo Branham
  • 11/6/2022
Melda D. Newman
Melda D. Newman
  • 11/5/2022
Stephen Lee Witt
Stephen Lee Witt
  • 11/5/2022
Area Obituaries
Reynolds, Russell Christopher (Cohutta)
  • 11/6/2022
Perelle, Mildred "Mimi" Colvin (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022
Pangle, James Franklin (Cleveland)
Pangle, James Franklin (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022