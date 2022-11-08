Stacey Abrams Concedes Georgia Governor Race; U.S. Senate Contest Razor Close; Greene Retains House Seat By Large Margin

Stacey Abrams conceded the election late Tuesday to Governor Brian Kemp, who had a lead of almost 300,000 votes with almost 90 percent of the ballots counted.

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock were neck in neck with 91.82 percent of counties/precincts reporting. The margin was just over 5,000 votes for Senator Warnock at that point.

Governor

Brian Kemp (R) 2,012,951

Stacey Abrams (D) 1,700,392

Shane Hazel (L) 26,209

United States Senate

Raphael Warnock (D) 1,823,846

Herschel Walker (R) 1,822,860

Chase Oliver (L) 75,899

United States House of Representatives District 14

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) 167,666

Marcus Flowers (D) 84,788

Herschel Walker won Dade County 4,695 to 996 and Governor Kemp won 4,966 to 807.

Herschel Walker won Catoosa County 18,545 to 5,280 and Governor Kemp won 19,992 to 4,254.

Herschel Walker won Walker County 17,053 to 4,377 and Governor Kemp won 18,403 to 3,505.

Herschel Walker won Whitfield County 19,369 to 6,893 and Governor Kemp won 20,899 to 5,865.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was tallying 53 percent of the vote with Democrat Bee Nguyen getting 46 percent.

The Republican State Leadership Committee said, "Despite being left for dead at the beginning of the cycle, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defied all the odds and easily won re-election Tuesday night. Raffensperger’s victory is a major embarrassment for the national liberal groups that combined to spend $3.8 million to oust him."

“Secretary Raffensperger is a principled conservative dedicated to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat and we congratulate him on his re-election,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “His victory proves that the people of Georgia were not fooled by the fear mongering of the national liberal groups that went all-in to flip this office. Secretary Raffensperger ran a textbook campaign focused on the truth and we are proud to have supported his candidacy.”

The RSLC said, "While Raffensperger faced a significant television spending disparity of nearly 9:1, the RSLC made a six-figure investment in a targeted digital campaign to strengthen his standing with swing voters. The RSLC spent more on Raffensperger than on any other candidate for secretary of state in 2022."

State Senator and 7th generation South Georgia Farmer Tyler Harper secured a victory to be the state's next Agriculture Commissioner

Following his victory, he said, "What a fantastic win. I am extremely honored and humbled to have won our election to be Georgia's next Commissioner of Agriculture. For the past year and a half, we have been crisscrossing this state, meeting with voters, and sharing our message directly with communities from Blue Ridge to Bainbridge and everywhere in between. We've discussed my background and experience as a 7th generation South Georgia farmer, ABAC and UGA alumnus, and industry leader to our record in the State Senate delivering every day for our famers, producers and consumers across the state - and that message clearly resonated with the voters, and I'm so thankful for their trust and support throughout our campaign.

"We are going to put that same work ethic, record, experience, and passion to work every day as the next Agriculture Commissioner to help lower costs, secure fair trade deals, empower our family farmers, invest in the next generation of Agriculture, expand the Georgia Grown program, and improve the lives of every farmer and family in our state.

"Thank you to every volunteer, supporter, and voter who made this victory possible. We absolutely couldn't have done it without you. We are excited about hitting the ground running to advance our state's number one industry and continue making Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family."

