Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 14, Section 14-15

and Chapter 19, Section 19-36 and Chapter 22.5, Section 22.5-3 and Chapter 27,

Section 27-3, regarding permit fees for electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing.



b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-23,26-24, 26-25, 26-26, 26-27, 26-28, 26-29, 26-30, 26-31, 26-32, 26-33, 26-34, 26-58,and 26-91, establishing fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks,community centers, and recreational facilities.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-3(j),Sections 109.2, 109.2.1, 109.2.2, 109.2.3, and 109.2.4 regarding fee schedules fornon-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other fees and Section 10-32regarding the fee schedule for engineering plans review.LEGALd. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised andamended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.(Deferred from 11-29-2022)e. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,Section 11-519, entitled, “Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short TermVacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which arenot the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,up to and including, July 10, 2023.An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,Section 11-519, entitled, “Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short TermVacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which arenot the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,up to and including, February 7, 2023. (Alternate Version)PLANNINGf. 2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred30 days from 11-08-2022)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (StaffVersion)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 SpearsAvenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 SpearsAvenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone.(Applicant Version)j. 2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGCUrban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the propertyand for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and recommends denial by Staff)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone excluding theareas shown as “outparcels” on the site plan. (Staff Version)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)k. 2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)m. 2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezonetwo unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff)2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezonetwo unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (ApplicantVersion)n. 2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 UrbanResidential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSo. MR-2019-0179 William C. Payne (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning two wastewater easements in the 1800-1900 blocks of Southern Streetand the 1900-2200 blocks of Roanoke Avenue within Tax Map Nos. 136E-A-005,005.01, and 005.02 for economic development of the former Harriet Tubman Homessite, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)VII. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an InterlocalAgreement with Hamilton County, Tennessee, in substantially the form attached,to contribute funds in the amount of $50,000.00 each to the Homeless Coalitionin an effort to provide extended temporary accommodations through theholidays and until permanent housing can be located. (Sponsored byCouncilpersons Henderson and Dotley) (Added with permission of ChairmanLedford)PUBLIC WORKSb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward the On-Call Blanket Contract No. W-22-022-201, Focused SSES and RehabBlanket Contract for Wastewater Consent Decree, for year one (1) of four (4) to SAKConstruction, LLC of O’Fallon, IL, and Inliner Solutions of Orleans, IN, for theannual amount of $24.5 million and accepting the Valued Engineering Cost of bothcontractors. (Districts 2 & 9)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-3(j),Sections 109.2, 109.2.1, 109.2.2, 109.2.3, and 109.2.4 regarding fee schedules fornon-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other fees and Section 10-32regarding the fee schedule for engineering plans review.LEGALd. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised andamended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.(Deferred from 11-29-2022)e. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,Section 11-519, entitled, "Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short TermVacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties," which arenot the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,up to and including, July 10, 2023.An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,Section 11-519, entitled, "Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short TermVacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties," which arenot the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,up to and including, February 7, 2023. (Alternate Version)PLANNINGf. 2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred30 days from 11-08-2022)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (StaffVersion)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 SpearsAvenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 SpearsAvenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone.(Applicant Version)j. 2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGCUrban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the propertyand for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and recommends denial by Staff)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone excluding theareas shown as "outparcels" on the site plan. (Staff Version)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)k. 2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)m. 2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezonetwo unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff)2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezonetwo unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (ApplicantVersion)n. 2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 UrbanResidential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSo. MR-2019-0179 William C. Payne (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning two wastewater easements in the 1800-1900 blocks of Southern Streetand the 1900-2200 blocks of Roanoke Avenue within Tax Map Nos. 136E-A-005,005.01, and 005.02 for economic development of the former Harriet Tubman Homessite, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease withNurture the Next, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 180 sq. ft. of officespace at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as TaxMap No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of January 1, 2023, for the term of five(5) years, at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a SecondAmendment to Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, insubstantially the form attached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family JusticeCenter, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, from 108 sq. ft. of office space to368 sq. ft. of office space. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment toOffice Lease with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Inc., in substantially the formattached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family Justice Center, identified as TaxMap No. 157M-A-012, from 454 sq. ft. of office space to 550 sq. ft. of office space.(District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment toOffice Lease with Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, Inc., in substantiallythe form attached, to revise the Leased Premises at the Family Justice Center,identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, from 107 sq. ft. of office space to 160 sq. ft.of office space. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a DonationAgreement with Building and Construction Workforce Center, in substantially theform attached, for the donation of a narrow sliver of land, approximately 0.94 acres,between the Hardy Street Extension and the Construction Workforce Center, and toauthorize the execution of all documents for completion of the transaction. (District8)PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks &Outdoors to execute a Donation Agreement with AstroTurf Corporation, insubstantially the form attached, for the donation of all labor, materials,equipment, services, taxes, and all other items necessary to covert a naturalgrass field to synthetic turf for Jim Frost Stadium at the University of TennesseeChattanooga, for an estimated total project cost in the amount of$_______________________. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works totransfer the City’s share of the Wilcox Boulevard Bridge project expenses to theTennessee Department of Transportation, in the amount of $12,822,583.00, plus a ten(10%) contingency amount of $1,282,258.30, for a total amount of $14,104,841.30.(District 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.