Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 14, Section 14-15
and Chapter 19, Section 19-36 and Chapter 22.5, Section 22.5-3 and Chapter 27,
Section 27-3, regarding permit fees for electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing.
b.
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-23,
26-24, 26-25, 26-26, 26-27, 26-28, 26-29, 26-30, 26-31, 26-32, 26-33, 26-34, 26-58,
and 26-91, establishing fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks,
community centers, and recreational facilities.
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-3(j),
Sections 109.2, 109.2.1, 109.2.2, 109.2.3, and 109.2.4 regarding fee schedules for
non-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other fees and Section 10-32
regarding the fee schedule for engineering plans review.
LEGAL
d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the
2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and
amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018
Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.
(Deferred from 11-29-2022)
e. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,
Section 11-519, entitled, “Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term
Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are
not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,
up to and including, July 10, 2023.
An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX,
Section 11-519, entitled, “Extending Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term
Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are
not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period which began on April 5, 2022,
up to and including, February 7, 2023. (Alternate Version)
PLANNING
f. 2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred
30 days from 11-08-2022)
2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff
Version)
2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6
Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone. (Applicant Version)
g. 2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 Spears
Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 Spears
Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone. (Applicant Version)
h. 2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
i. 2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse
Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,
from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)
2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse
Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place,
from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone.
(Applicant Version)
j. 2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property
and for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and recommends denial by Staff)
2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,
from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone excluding the
areas shown as “outparcels” on the site plan. (Staff Version)
2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road,
from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
k. 2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
l. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)
m. 2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone and
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
two unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900
block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone
and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff)
2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone and
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
two unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900
block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone
and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant
Version)
n. 2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3
Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109
Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban
Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS
o. MR-2019-0179 William C. Payne (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning two wastewater easements in the 1800-1900 blocks of Southern Street
and the 1900-2200 blocks of Roanoke Avenue within Tax Map Nos. 136E-A-005,
005.01, and 005.02 for economic development of the former Harriet Tubman Homes
site, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)
VII. Resolutions:
MAYOR’S OFFICE
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Interlocal
Agreement with Hamilton County, Tennessee, in substantially the form attached,
to contribute funds in the amount of $50,000.00 each to the Homeless Coalition
in an effort to provide extended temporary accommodations through the
holidays and until permanent housing can be located. (Sponsored by
Councilpersons Henderson and Dotley) (Added with permission of Chairman
Ledford)
PUBLIC WORKS
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. W-22-022-201, Focused SSES and Rehab
Blanket Contract for Wastewater Consent Decree, for year one (1) of four (4) to SAK
Construction, LLC of O’Fallon, IL, and Inliner Solutions of Orleans, IN, for the
annual amount of $24.5 million and accepting the Valued Engineering Cost of both
contractors. (Districts 2 & 9)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XI. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council
