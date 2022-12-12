Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE

4408 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING



BURTON, PAUL EUGENE

13415 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CANCELLED LICENS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BUSH, COREY DEWAYNE

1400 BRAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLAYTON, SHAYRONTA J

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000



COFER, KENNETH B

7121 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000



COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797621

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CROWDER, MICHAEL LEBRON1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGDANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL3911 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGDANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY30 TOWN BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDAVIS, CARRIE S1315 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEAN, ELASHANTI3404 LISA DR APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGDOBBS, LAITH ALAN2414 GLEN WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUCKWORTH, BLAKE A1203 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD4108 DODDS AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGHARMON, LATHADDEUS LEBRON4371 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGHUBBARD, REMEO RAYMEZ1820 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGMCNABB, ROGER LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMEADOWS, JACKIE JR161 RICHIE CAGLE LN SPRING CITY, 373815673Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT109 SIGNAL VIEW STREET # D CHATTANOOGA, 374156230Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY -(MOTOR VEHICLE) (OVER 10,000)OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARORTIZ, GONZALO2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULTPAYNE, ALEXIS1723 GREEN HILLS DR HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPILIPAKA, VADIM VLADIMIROVICH386 IVY WAYU CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POSEY, CODY DERRICK8623 BRAMLET RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDREESE, KAITLYN L6500 MOUNT CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN523 WEST GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSIESS, HAROLD E5595 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSNEED, SHANNON DENISE9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF METHTAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE421 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWEST, HOPE D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWORLEY, JARRETT J2615 STEWART RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULT

