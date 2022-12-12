Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE
4408 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
BURTON, PAUL EUGENE
13415 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CANCELLED LICENS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BUSH, COREY DEWAYNE
1400 BRAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAYTON, SHAYRONTA J
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
COFER, KENNETH B
7121 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE
109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797621
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CROWDER, MICHAEL LEBRON
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL
3911 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY
30 TOWN BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE
1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, CARRIE S
1315 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, ELASHANTI
3404 LISA DR APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
DOBBS, LAITH ALAN
2414 GLEN WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUCKWORTH, BLAKE A
1203 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
4108 DODDS AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON
1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
HARMON, LATHADDEUS LEBRON
4371 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
HUBBARD, REMEO RAYMEZ
1820 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
MCNABB, ROGER LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MEADOWS, JACKIE JR
161 RICHIE CAGLE LN SPRING CITY, 373815673
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT
109 SIGNAL VIEW STREET # D CHATTANOOGA, 374156230
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY -(MOTOR VEHICLE) (OVER 10,000)
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ORTIZ, GONZALO
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, ALEXIS
1723 GREEN HILLS DR HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PILIPAKA, VADIM VLADIMIROVICH
386 IVY WAYU CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSEY, CODY DERRICK
8623 BRAMLET RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
REESE, KAITLYN L
6500 MOUNT CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
523 WEST GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIESS, HAROLD E
5595 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SNEED, SHANNON DENISE
9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH
TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH
483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
421 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEST, HOPE D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WORLEY, JARRETT J
2615 STEWART RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|DAVIS, AUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|LOCKNER, CHRISTOPHER CARL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS OF METH FOR RESAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS OF METH FOR
|
|TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|