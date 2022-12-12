Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 12, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, NICKEY DARWAYNE 
4408 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

BURTON, PAUL EUGENE 
13415 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CANCELLED LICENS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BUSH, COREY DEWAYNE 
1400 BRAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLAYTON, SHAYRONTA J 
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

COFER, KENNETH B 
7121 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE 
109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN 
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797621 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CROWDER, MICHAEL LEBRON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL 
3911 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY 
30 TOWN BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE 
1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, CARRIE S 
1315 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, ELASHANTI 
3404 LISA DR APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

DOBBS, LAITH ALAN 
2414 GLEN WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUCKWORTH, BLAKE A 
1203 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD 
4108 DODDS AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON 
1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

HARMON, LATHADDEUS LEBRON 
4371 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

HUBBARD, REMEO RAYMEZ 
1820 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING

MCNABB, ROGER LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MEADOWS, JACKIE JR 
161 RICHIE CAGLE LN SPRING CITY, 373815673 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT 
109 SIGNAL VIEW STREET # D CHATTANOOGA, 374156230 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY -(MOTOR VEHICLE) (OVER 10,000)

OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ORTIZ, GONZALO 
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAYNE, ALEXIS 
1723 GREEN HILLS DR HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PILIPAKA, VADIM VLADIMIROVICH 
386 IVY WAYU CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSEY, CODY DERRICK 
8623 BRAMLET RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT 
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

REESE, KAITLYN L 
6500 MOUNT CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR 
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN 
523 WEST GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIESS, HAROLD E 
5595 BRYAR ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SNEED, SHANNON DENISE 
9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH

TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH 
483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATERS, SAMANTHA MICHELLE 
421 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WEST, HOPE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WORLEY, JARRETT J 
2615 STEWART RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

