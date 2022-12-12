Intoxicated Siblings Get Into Fight - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to a verbal disorder between two intoxicated siblings in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The adult siblings were separated and their mother responded to take one of the individuals home with her.

A concerned citizen called in about vehicles parked on Tellico Drive making access for school buses too difficult to get through to pick up children for school. The neighborhood was requested for extra patrol to address the reported parking issues.

An officer observed a vehicle lose an axle in the 8300 block of Apison Pike and assisted the driver get a tow truck for the disabled car.

A traffic stop in the 5800 block of Main Street led to the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in to be booked on bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license and failing to appear in court on the charge.

A minor fender bender between two cars was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

An officer was called to the Hills Parc apartment complex for an injured deer behind the main office. The deer left the area by the time the officer got on scene.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Sanborn Drive after a driver had pulled off the road to call for assistance due to being lost. While on scene to assist it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant for theft out of Hamilton County. The driver was arrested and transported to the jail.

While conducting routine business checks night shift officers located an occupied vehicle parked in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. The occupants were found to be two local university students enjoying each other’s company. They agreed to leave the area.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street led to an occupant’s arrest for possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another occupant was also charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Originally thought to be a disabled vehicle, an officer made contact with a vehicle on the side of the road in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. The driver was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and arrested for DUI.

Officers made contact with an individual who was sleeping in a car that was parked in the Walmart parking lot. Everything checked out ok. They advised that they were just waiting for a friend.

Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a possible disorder. Upon their arrival officers were informed that one individual had already left and the disorder had been verbal only. No assault had occurred.

While on their way home after their shift, a Collegedale officer came upon a disabled vehicle near I-75’s Exit 20. The driver was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel. The Collegedale officer notified dispatch and assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol take the driver into custody when they arrived.

The police department assisted the fire department with a fire alarm at the Sonic restaurant in the 5900 block of Main Street. The activation was found to have been accidental.

Saturday, December 10, 2022

The police department was notified of a pothole in the 10600 block of Apison Pike and passed that information to the city’s Public Works Department.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on Lee Highway and was able to stop the vehicle before anyone got hurt. The driver was elderly and didn’t realize they were going the wrong way. The officer waited with them in the Burger King parking lot until another driver arrived to pick them up.

Walmart reported that an individual had used $300 in counterfeit bills to purchase Legos from their store.

Officers responded to a distress alarm at a home in the 9600 block of Collier Place. They made contact with the homeowner who advised that everything was ok.

A resident from Barrington Country Estates, in the East District, reported an injured coyote in their backyard. When officers arrived and attempted to approach the animal it ran off in the woods. They were unable to locate the animal.

Chattanooga Police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was found to have a bond revocation warrant from a drug possession charge. Chattanooga police transported the individual to the county jail.

A burglar alarm was activated in the 5700 block of Main Street. The business was checked and everything was found to be ok.

Collegedale Police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office by responding to the 6500 block of Hideaway Road, in the Ooltewah Georgetown area, after a vehicle crashed into a residence causing a possible structural collapse. Collegedale police made contact with all individuals on scene and no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. There were no injuries.

Red Bank Police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a contempt of court warrant and a bond revocation warrant for reckless driving. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

Two individuals were arrested after an officer witnessed them drive to a closed business in the 10600 block of Lee Highway, peering through the windows and walking around the property before switching seats and driving away. The officer stopped the car they were driving to investigate due to recent thefts in the area. One driver was arrested for DUI and possession of methamphetamines. The other was arrested for driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Burglary tools were also found in the vehicle.

Southern Adventist University’s Campus Safety Department reported a suspicious person watching students at one of the buildings on campus.

Officers stood by to keep the peace during a child custody exchange at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex.

Collegedale Police were requested to assist the Walker County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office by locating an individual wanted in their county for a theft warrant who lived in the College Park Apartments in the city’s West District. The individual was located, arrested, and transported to the jail to await extradition.

A burglar alarm was activated at a business in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. The security officer on scene advised that everything was ok.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Collegedale Academy High School. The building was checked and an administrator responded to secure the building.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a failure to appear warrant from a driving on a suspended license charge. The individual was transported to the jail.