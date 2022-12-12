Parkridge Drops Challenge To CHI Memorial's Proposed New North Georgia Hospital

Parkridge Hospital said it will no longer contest an effort by CHI Memorial to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County, Ga.

CHI Memorial officials in 2021 said they planned to invest over $100 million to construct a new North Georgia hospital. It would replace the old Tri County Hospital at Fort Oglethorpe. The site on 27 acres is two miles from I-75.

Parkridge officials said on Monday, "After extensive consideration and deliberation, Parkridge Health System has made the decision to drop its appeal of the certificate of need (CON) decision for the proposed north Georgia hospital.

"Parkridge notified CHI Memorial Friday of the decision to withdraw. Going into the new year, Parkridge Health will be prioritizing our efforts to focus more on the development and construction of our two new freestanding emergency departments to be located at Camp Jordan in East Ridge and Soddy-Daisy.

"As always, Parkridge Health System will continue to provide quality healthcare services to our neighbors from north Georgia as we have done for nearly half a century."