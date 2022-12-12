Latest Headlines

Parkridge Drops Challenge To CHI Memorial's Proposed New North Georgia Hospital

  • Monday, December 12, 2022

Parkridge Hospital said it will no longer contest an effort by CHI Memorial to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County, Ga.

CHI Memorial officials in 2021 said they planned to invest over $100 million to construct a new North Georgia hospital. It would replace the old Tri County Hospital at Fort Oglethorpe. The site on 27 acres is two miles from I-75.

Parkridge officials said on Monday, "After extensive consideration and deliberation, Parkridge Health System has made the decision to drop its appeal of the certificate of need (CON) decision for the proposed north Georgia hospital.

"Parkridge notified CHI Memorial Friday of the decision to withdraw. Going into the new year, Parkridge Health will be prioritizing our efforts to focus more on the development and construction of our two new freestanding emergency departments to be located at Camp Jordan in East Ridge and Soddy-Daisy.

"As always, Parkridge Health System will continue to provide quality healthcare services to our neighbors from north Georgia as we have done for nearly half a century." 

Latest Headlines
Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Parts Of Budgetel Inn Could Be Back Open By Jan. 11
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Parkridge Drops Challenge To CHI Memorial's Proposed New North Georgia Hospital
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Greenholtz, Richardson Are Among 5 State Supreme Court Candidates
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • Sports
  • 12/12/2022
Breaking News
Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana
  • 12/12/2022

A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday for carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana. A teacher at Brainerd High School smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a student around ... more

Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
  • 12/12/2022

A woman found sleeping in a car at the East Ridge Walgreen's was found with a variety of drugs, including deadly fentanyl. Amanda E. Conry, 41, was arrested for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine ... more

Komatsu Employee Seriously Injured When Hit By Truck While Crossing Signal Mountain Boulevard
  • 12/12/2022

A Komatsu employee was seriously injured when hit by a truck while trying to cross Signal Mountain Boulevard early Monday morning. The employee suffered serious trauma, police said. The ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Upset Man Throws Trash Around Motel; Man Holds Woman's Phone She Left At The Library For Ransom
  • 12/12/2022
Man, 35, Dies In Sunday Night Wreck In Rhea County
  • 12/12/2022
Colton Moore Urges Georgia U.S. House Reps To Vote Against Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
  • 12/12/2022
Intoxicated Siblings Get Into Fight - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/12/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/12/2022
Opinion
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
Hot-Shooting Lady Vols Top Wright State, 96-57
Hot-Shooting Lady Vols Top Wright State, 96-57
  • 12/11/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Win Over Wright State
  • 12/12/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
  • 12/12/2022
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering The Mountain Opry's Ken Holloway
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering The Mountain Opry's Ken Holloway
  • 12/10/2022
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
  • 12/12/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 12/12/2022
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Holiday Napkin Folding Class Dec. 13 & 20
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Holiday Napkin Folding Class Dec. 13 & 20
  • 12/12/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
$2.5 Billion Federal Loan Aims To Boost EV Battery Production At Spring Hill, Tn., 2 Other Sites
  • 12/12/2022
Text Request Earns Great Place To Work Certification
  • 12/8/2022
StoneLoads Partners With Loadsmart To Offer Instant Freight Quotes
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
  • 12/12/2022
Lee Students Participate in Legislative Simulation in Nashville
Lee Students Participate in Legislative Simulation in Nashville
  • 12/11/2022
Skelly Grant Provides Financial Relief To Lee University Nursing Students
  • 12/11/2022
Living Well
15 Erlanger Employees Celebrated With November Spotlight Awards
  • 12/10/2022
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
  • 12/8/2022
District Long-Term Care Ombudsman Stands Ready To Help
  • 12/11/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Lucille Britt Davis
Lucille Britt Davis
  • 12/12/2022
Martha Ann Hillis
Martha Ann Hillis
  • 12/12/2022
Jeannine Maynard Cooper
Jeannine Maynard Cooper
  • 12/12/2022
Area Obituaries
Scalla, Dorothy Ann Hughes (McDonald)
  • 12/12/2022
Ingle, Josephine (Decatur)
  • 12/12/2022
Womble, Tommy (LaFayette)
Womble, Tommy (LaFayette)
  • 12/12/2022