Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana

A teacher at Brainerd High School smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a student around 10:40 a.m. The teacher immediately called for an administrator to search the student.

The school administrator found approximately 6.9 grams of marijuana in a potato chip bag which was in the student's possession. At that time, the administrator walked the student to the School Resource Deputy’s Office and requested the student to be searched.

During that search, the School Resource Deputy located a loaded firearm in the student's blue jeans.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The HCSO is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our children and school staff. Today’s arrest represents the importance of having a School Resource Deputy in our schools and the relationships they maintain with our school staff and administrators. It is through these relationships they foster, mentor, and mitigate incidents like this, which threaten a safe and healthy learning environment.”