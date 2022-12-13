Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Tears Up Phone Because Of Hackers; Elderly Woman And Her Twins Steal From The Dollar Tree

  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A man told police he recently tore up his Cricket phone because he was receiving messages from hackers through the transmissions. He said that his sister still had his phone line connected through her subscription and he wanted it turned off. Police spoke with the manager at Metro by T-Mobile, 5210 Brainerd Road, who said she would try and reach out to the sister. The man was not too pleased, but accepted it. He left the area.

* * *

An employee at Ulta Beauty at Hamilton Place told police they had a black female and black male come into the store and steal $3,000 worth of fragrances. She said they got into a silver Nissan Altima with a drive-out tag. She said she will have pictures of the suspects and a receipt of the things taken ready to be added to the report tomorrow.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. 27th Street Court. Police round two women in a verbal argument about a bill. One of the women said she would leave and come back at a later time to get the remainder of her stuff. She left without incident on her own accord.

* * *

A woman on Tomben Lane said she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend about him cheating on her. She said he had since left and that police were not needed. Police saw no marks on her that would lead them to believe anything else had taken place.

* * *

Management at the Bridget Davis Salon, 2545 Lifestyle Way, told police there was a homeless man sleeping on a bench in front of their business that was making staff and customers uncomfortable and they would like him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and made him aware that he was to leave and not return, and if he did return he could be arrested. The man left the scene on foot without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 N Terrace, told police that a milk jug was sitting next to the gas tank of the company van. Police investigated further and found that someone was trying to steal gasoline out of the gas tank, doing about $500 worth of damage to the vehicle's tank. There is no suspect information to process; however, the employee said that the center has cameras and will forward any pertinent surveillance footage to the police.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she saw her daughter's ex-boyfriend in front of her residence throwing her daughter's belongings that were left at his residence all over the street, yard and her porch. She said he was acting like a clown and was disrespecting her by calling her bad names. Police observed warrants for the ex-boyfriend out of Marion County. The woman said he had left and walked north on Wheeler, prior to police arrival.

* * *

A woman told police she had left her vehicle parked at Aldi, 637 Munday St., when she got there the day before at about 7:30 p.m. and her bike was in a bike rack on top of he car. She said she was in the store about 30 minutes and, when she came back out, she discovered that the bike was gone. She said the bike had not been secured to the rack with anything and there was no damage. She believes Aldi may have cameras there and she might go by later and ask about them.

* * *

A man called police from a self-storage facility on Highway 58 and said he would like a police report to document his interaction with an employee there. He said he rented a U-Haul trailer from the employee, but the trailer was damaged and he was not able to use it. The man said he tried to get a refund, but was told by the employee that she did not have that ability and that he would have to wait on the manager. The man said he felt the employee was being rude and needed a police report to document the incident. Police spoke with the employee, who said the manger would be in touch with the man and would give him a refund. The man left the area without further incident.

* * *

A man told police he turned left onto Lee Highway from Little Debbie Parkway. He said as he was driving, a black SUV approached from behind, honking. He said he rolled down his window and the driver said that he had hit her from behind. The man said he pulled into the parking lot for Waffle House, but the black SUV did not. The man told police he had not hit any vehicle. The man's vehicle showed no damage. The man requested a report in case an accusation is made against him at a later date.

* * *

Police found a woman sleeping against the precinct's front wall at 702 E. 11th St. Police checked on her well-being and told her that she could not sleep there. She was polite and cooperative. She gathered her things and left the area. Police told her where to go to get a tent and request a spot in Tent City.

* * *

The manager at Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr., told police she watched an older woman enter the Dollar Tree and place several items inside her bag prior to walking out of the store, passing all final points of sales. Along with the older woman, a pair of twins walked into the store with her. She said the twins also took several items and passed all points of store sales. She said all three got into a white Chrysler and fled the scene. In total, $100 worth of merchandise was stolen. The manager said at this point she would just want the three to be criminally trespassed from the store if they are located.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
2 People Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Upset Customer Throws Food On The Floor At Restaurant- And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
East Ridge Gets New Apartment, Townhouse Projects; Serious Drainage Issues Found During Multi-Modal Work
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Police Blotter: Man Tears Up Phone Because Of Hackers; Elderly Woman And Her Twins Steal From The Dollar Tree
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2022
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Upset Customer Throws Food On The Floor At Restaurant- And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/13/2022

Officers responded to a disorder at the Curry Pot, inside the West District’s Apison Crossing Plaza, after a customer had thrown food on the floor when a refund was refused. The customer was ... more

Police Blotter: Man Tears Up Phone Because Of Hackers; Elderly Woman And Her Twins Steal From The Dollar Tree
  • 12/13/2022

A man told police he recently tore up his Cricket phone because he was receiving messages from hackers through the transmissions. He said that his sister still had his phone line connected through ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2022
Man Shot On East 18th Street Place Late Monday Afternoon
  • 12/12/2022
Multistate Coalition Of Attorneys General Secures Over $10 Billion In Opioid Funds From CVS And Walgreens
  • 12/12/2022
Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana
  • 12/12/2022
Parkridge Drops Challenge To CHI Memorial's Proposed New North Georgia Hospital
  • 12/12/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
UTC's Stephen Earns Third Straight Player Of The Week Honors
  • 12/12/2022
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Win Over Wright State
  • 12/12/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
  • 12/12/2022
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
  • 12/12/2022
Unique Fabrication Holds Toy Drive
  • 12/12/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 12/12/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
$2.5 Billion Federal Loan Aims To Boost EV Battery Production At Spring Hill, Tn., 2 Other Sites
  • 12/12/2022
Lastoria Named SVP & Private Client Relationship Manager At First Horizon
Lastoria Named SVP & Private Client Relationship Manager At First Horizon
  • 12/12/2022
Cody Sims: Giving Back Strategically During The Holidays
Cody Sims: Giving Back Strategically During The Holidays
  • 12/12/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
  • 12/12/2022
Lee University Receives Grant For Early Learning Center
  • 12/12/2022
Tumlin Twice Named First Horizon Business Chair Of Excellence At Chattanooga State
Tumlin Twice Named First Horizon Business Chair Of Excellence At Chattanooga State
  • 12/12/2022
Living Well
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 12/12/2022
Reflections And Shadows Gallery Opens At Erlanger
Reflections And Shadows Gallery Opens At Erlanger
  • 12/12/2022
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2022 Awards For Excellence
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2022 Awards For Excellence
  • 12/12/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Eugene “Gene” Jones
Eugene “Gene” Jones
  • 12/12/2022
Lucille Britt Davis
Lucille Britt Davis
  • 12/12/2022
Martha Ann Hillis
Martha Ann Hillis
  • 12/12/2022
Area Obituaries
Cartwright, Dorothy Mae Carroll (Cleveland)
Cartwright, Dorothy Mae Carroll (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
McFarland, Leona (Cleveland)
McFarland, Leona (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Brown, Jeannie D. Wilkinson (Jasper)
Brown, Jeannie D. Wilkinson (Jasper)
  • 12/13/2022