Police Blotter: Man Tears Up Phone Because Of Hackers; Elderly Woman And Her Twins Steal From The Dollar Tree

A man told police he recently tore up his Cricket phone because he was receiving messages from hackers through the transmissions. He said that his sister still had his phone line connected through her subscription and he wanted it turned off. Police spoke with the manager at Metro by T-Mobile, 5210 Brainerd Road, who said she would try and reach out to the sister. The man was not too pleased, but accepted it. He left the area.



* * *

An employee at Ulta Beauty at Hamilton Place told police they had a black female and black male come into the store and steal $3,000 worth of fragrances. She said they got into a silver Nissan Altima with a drive-out tag. She said she will have pictures of the suspects and a receipt of the things taken ready to be added to the report tomorrow.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. 27th Street Court. Police round two women in a verbal argument about a bill. One of the women said she would leave and come back at a later time to get the remainder of her stuff. She left without incident on her own accord.

* * *

A woman on Tomben Lane said she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend about him cheating on her. She said he had since left and that police were not needed. Police saw no marks on her that would lead them to believe anything else had taken place.

* * *



Management at the Bridget Davis Salon, 2545 Lifestyle Way, told police there was a homeless man sleeping on a bench in front of their business that was making staff and customers uncomfortable and they would like him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and made him aware that he was to leave and not return, and if he did return he could be arrested. The man left the scene on foot without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 N Terrace, told police that a milk jug was sitting next to the gas tank of the company van. Police investigated further and found that someone was trying to steal gasoline out of the gas tank, doing about $500 worth of damage to the vehicle's tank. There is no suspect information to process; however, the employee said that the center has cameras and will forward any pertinent surveillance footage to the police.

* * *



A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she saw her daughter's ex-boyfriend in front of her residence throwing her daughter's belongings that were left at his residence all over the street, yard and her porch. She said he was acting like a clown and was disrespecting her by calling her bad names. Police observed warrants for the ex-boyfriend out of Marion County. The woman said he had left and walked north on Wheeler, prior to police arrival.

* * *

A woman told police she had left her vehicle parked at Aldi, 637 Munday St., when she got there the day before at about 7:30 p.m. and her bike was in a bike rack on top of he car. She said she was in the store about 30 minutes and, when she came back out, she discovered that the bike was gone. She said the bike had not been secured to the rack with anything and there was no damage. She believes Aldi may have cameras there and she might go by later and ask about them.

* * *



A man called police from a self-storage facility on Highway 58 and said he would like a police report to document his interaction with an employee there. He said he rented a U-Haul trailer from the employee, but the trailer was damaged and he was not able to use it. The man said he tried to get a refund, but was told by the employee that she did not have that ability and that he would have to wait on the manager. The man said he felt the employee was being rude and needed a police report to document the incident. Police spoke with the employee, who said the manger would be in touch with the man and would give him a refund. The man left the area without further incident.

* * *

A man told police he turned left onto Lee Highway from Little Debbie Parkway. He said as he was driving, a black SUV approached from behind, honking. He said he rolled down his window and the driver said that he had hit her from behind. The man said he pulled into the parking lot for Waffle House, but the black SUV did not. The man told police he had not hit any vehicle. The man's vehicle showed no damage. The man requested a report in case an accusation is made against him at a later date.

* * *

Police found a woman sleeping against the precinct's front wall at 702 E. 11th St. Police checked on her well-being and told her that she could not sleep there. She was polite and cooperative. She gathered her things and left the area. Police told her where to go to get a tent and request a spot in Tent City.

* * *

The manager at Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr., told police she watched an older woman enter the Dollar Tree and place several items inside her bag prior to walking out of the store, passing all final points of sales. Along with the older woman, a pair of twins walked into the store with her. She said the twins also took several items and passed all points of store sales. She said all three got into a white Chrysler and fled the scene. In total, $100 worth of merchandise was stolen. The manager said at this point she would just want the three to be criminally trespassed from the store if they are located.