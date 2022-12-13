Latest Headlines

Upset Customer Throws Food On The Floor At Restaurant- And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Officers responded to a disorder at the Curry Pot, inside the West District’s Apison Crossing Plaza, after a customer had thrown food on the floor when a refund was refused. The customer was escorted from the restaurant and banned from returning.

A rear-end collision was reported between two vehicles in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A minor parking lot crash between a motorcycle and car in the lot of McKee Foods was reported.

Officers responded to reports that construction workers were blocking the road for emergency traffic in the 9600 block of Bowen Trail. An officer arrived and found that all residences at that location were accessible to first responders.

A lost wallet, found in the 9600 block of Apison Pike was turned into police.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of drug possession, as well as a failure to appear warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court on a handicap parking violation.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 8700 block of Apison Pike remove a traffic cone from under their vehicle after the driver had ran over it.

